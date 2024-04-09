Evgeniy Kungurov, a participant in the show “The Voice,” who committed suicide, was in the process of getting a divorce.

Opera singer Evgeny Kungurov, whose body was found on the evening of Monday, April 8, on a street in Moscow, had been in a psychiatric clinic several times. According to information Telegram– channel Mash, the artist, after being discharged from the hospital in 2023, turned to hypnologists and osteopaths.

The channel noted that Kungurov’s mental disorders were complicated by health problems. In addition, the participant in the show “The Voice” was in the process of divorce.

Kungurov complained of split personality and anxiety

Mash writes that in 2023, Honored Artist of Russia Kungurov was diagnosed with mixed anxiety disorder and clinical depression. He allegedly complained of a split personality, stratification of consciousness, anxiety and apathy, and after being discharged from a medical facility, he stopped taking pills and turned to hypnologists and osteopaths.

The singer’s mental problems began ten years ago with depression and addiction to alcohol, the channel writes. It is alleged that in 2015 he consulted a psychiatrist and he prescribed medications, which the artist did not take for long.

Photo: Mikhail Voskresensky / RIA Novosti

“Mental disorders were complicated by health problems. The singer was observed by an oncologist,” notes Mash.

Kungurova's co-host confirmed his death

Actress Ekaterina Guseva, who together with Kungurov hosted the “Romance of Romance” program on the Kultura TV channel, confirmed his death. Alexander Bichev, a participant in the “Voice” show, spoke about this. “I called Ekaterina Guseva (together with Evgeny Kungurov she hosted a program on the Kultura TV channel). Unfortunately it's true. She confirmed his death.” reported he is kp.ru.

On your page in “In contact with” Bichev published a post dedicated to Kungurov.

Zhenya, dear. How so. I don't believe. I don't want to believe it. The most positive person I've ever known. I can't wrap my head around all this Alexander Bichevsinger

Kungurov's body was found on a street in the center of Moscow

Earlier it was reported that on April 8, the wife of the 40-year-old performer contacted rescuers and the police. She said that she received a text message from her husband threatening to commit suicide, after which he stopped answering calls. Officers who arrived on Zoologicheskaya Street found Kungurov’s body under the windows of the house.

According to TASS, no signs of violent death were found on the body. “According to preliminary information, no traces of violent death were found; the man could have committed suicide,” the agency’s source said.

Evgeny Kungurov is an Honored Artist of Russia, Chechnya and Ingushetia. He was a permanent soloist of the Kaliningrad Musical Theater and a guest soloist of the New Opera Theater. He hosted the “Romance of Romance” program, and also participated in the projects “One to One!”, “The Voice” and “Big Opera”.