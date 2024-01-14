The fans of 'Big Brother Argentina' They were eager for the new elimination day. Seven participants were nominated in this edition, but one had to say goodbye to the Telefe reality show. In this note, find out who was the fifth eliminated of the program and all the details of the last gala that took place on Sunday, January 14.

Who left 'Big Brother' on January 14?

The drivers of'Big Brother Argentina'They announced this January 14 that Katherine She was the fifth eliminated. The young participant left the program in tears and did not hesitate to hug her colleagues with whom she got along during her time living in the house.

Next, the list of nominees who were saved and they will stay, for now, a while longer in the Argentine reality show:

Zoe (first save)

Lysander (second save)

Sabrina (third save)

Agostina (fourth save)

Emmanuel (fifth saved)

Alan (fifth saved).

What time does 'Big Brother' start in Argentina?

The elimination galas of the reality show 'Big Brother Argentina' are broadcast every Sunday at 10.30 pm Don't forget that, to watch this program, you have to tune in to the Telefe. If you are going to watch it by streaming, you can do it through Direct TV GO.

