He was 46 years old and from Portogruaro (Venice) Edy Ongaro, nom de guerre Bozambo, the Italian militiaman killed in the Donbass, perhaps in an attempt to save his comrades, while fighting with the pro-Russian forces against Kiev. According to the Red Star Collective – Northeast, Ongaro had “reached Donbass in 2015 he had never left it”. Edy Ongaro had enlisted in the Prizrack Brigade and then in the regulated army of the DNR and was fighting for the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Ongaro, his friends write in the Red Star Collective – Northeast, “was a pure and courageous but fragile companion and in Italy he had made mistakes”. “In Donbass he found his redemption for him, dedicating his whole life to defending the weak and fighting the oppressors. He served for years in the ranks of various Donbass people’s militia corps until the end of his days. “. The “martyrdom” of Edy Ongaro “serves to break the castle of lies of this war, but above all to relaunch the anti-fascist and internationalist struggle. Edy’s sacrifice shows the strength of the proletariat that will be able to lead to the triumph of communism. “” We greet you Comrade Partisan with the motto that was so dear to you: ‘Death to fascism, freedom to the People’ “, concludes the post.

“Edy Ongaro, nickname “Bozambo”, has disappeared in battleswhile he was defending his beloved Donbass from Nazi barbarism “writes the Communist Network in a post on Facebook.

“Comrade Veneto, who arrived in Ukraine in 2015, had never left the Resistance of the region, enlisted in the Prizrack Brigade and then in the regulated army of the DNR, with which after the Euromaidan coup he courageously defended the Republic’s yearning for freedom People of Donetsk and Lugansk. The mainstream media will call him foreign fighter, but for us Bozambo is an internationalist anti-fascist partisan who has placed the struggle for an end to exploitation above all else. In the days when the “Resistance” is inappropriately evoked from whom that history, our history, has been fighting it every day for almost 80 years now, Bozambo reminds us that the only Resistance is the anti-fascist one and that no compromise is admissible with fascism and Nazism. Red flags in the wind! Hello Bozambo ” .