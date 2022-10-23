The early death of Edith Tintayafolk singer from Arequipa, has caused a stir in the national art world. The interpreter lost her life in a tragic car accident that occurred at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, approximately at kilometer 43 of the Panamericana Sur, in Punta Hermosa, Lima.

Next, we will tell you who Edith Tintaya was, whose unfortunate departure has generated sadness in her followers and in the entire genre of national folklore.

Who was Edith Tintaya?

Edith Tintaya She was a folk singer from our country, known for her musical recordings accompanied by the requinto, a frequent instrument in musical genres linked to the folklore of Peru and Bolivia. Because of this, she was known as ‘The Jewel of Requinto’. On her Facebook page, she had nearly 2,000 followers.

Tintaya was 35 years old and used to perform concerts with his orchestra. She had been in the artistic world for several years and, in addition, she worked as a merchant in the Fruit market with her husband Félix Bastidas.

How did the folk singer die?

Police sources explained that the JAC Refine minivan, license plate BWY-292, in which the folk singer Edith Tintaya was traveling, collided from the rear with the truck (T3J-923) that was transporting eggs, driven by Carlos Paucar Pinedo.

“There is like an ascent that does not allow you to visualize what is ahead. Apparently, the vehicle had accelerated and, upon reaching the top, the impact occurred. The driver appears to have been unaware of the moving truck. This is called a rear-end collision,” explained a police officer.