Head of Tuol Sleng prison in Phnom Penh, where thousands of people were tortured and killed between 1975 and 1979, Kaing Guek Eav died Tuesday September 1 in hospital. He was sentenced to life in 2012.

The former Cambodian torturer Douch died Tuesday, September 1 in hospital, at the age of 77. Head of the most formidable detention center under the Khmer Rouge regime, Kaing Guek Eav, alias Douch, was sentenced in 2012 to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity, torture and murder. Back to the profile of this methodical and zealous executioner.

The camp leader S-21

Born on November 17, 1942 in a village in the province of Kompong Thom, north of Phnom Penh, Douch was a professor of mathematics before joining the Khmer Rouge in 1967. The ultra-Maoist dictatorship led by Pol Pot takes power in Cambodia in 1975. Douch then became the head of the terrible Tuol Sleng prison in Phnom Penh, also known as S-21. In this camp, 15,000 people were tortured before being executed between 1975 and 1979. In total, under the regime of Khmer Rouge, some two million people have been killed.

After the fall of the regime in 1979, fell under the caterpillars of the tanks of socialist Vietnam, “enemy brother”, Kaing Guek Eav continued to belong to the movement then he worked for humanitarian organizations. After years in hiding, he was unmasked in 1999 by an Irish photographer, Nic Dunlop, and arrested. After visiting the camp S-21, transformed into a genocide museum, the reporter surveyed Cambodia with a photo of the torturer in his wallet. He then fell face to face with him while walking through a village. “It was Douch. I knew it immediately”, he said at the time of the trial.

A “meticulous” torturer

“Meticulous, conscientious, careful to be well regarded by his superiors”, according to the psychiatrists, the torturer had held a rigorous administration of the activities of the prison. During his trial, the prosecution described his “enthusiasm and meticulousness in each of his tasks”, her “pride” to run the torture center and “his indifference to suffering” of others. The testimonies highlighted the torture, cruelty as a political method, the executions, the terror which reigned in Tuol Sleng.

Before his judges, during the first trial, Douch explained at length the significance of the dumpsters of documents discovered in the prison at the fall of the regime, and the process in which the tortured were then taken to an execution site a few kilometers from the. The French ethnologist François Bizot, three months captive of Douch in 1971 in the jungle, evoked the “fundamental sincerity of a man”.

I had in front of me a man, Communist, Marxist (…) ready to give his life for the Revolution, and who was accomplishing the mission which had been assigned to him.The ethnologist François Bizotduring the first trial of “Douch”

Antonya Tioulong, civil party, told the story of her sister, killed in the S-21 camp. “On her interrogation, Douch was very meticulous, as he kept files and archives very precisely on her prisoners. He made her confess that she was a member of both the CIA and the KGB. do you really realize what a joke it could be? she relates. It was necessary to accumulate an incredible amount of evidence to justify the final execution. At the end of the sheet, there is the cause of death and the date of death in April 1976: beaten to death. ”

A deeply ambiguous personality

Douch ultimately leaves the image of an ambivalent character, capable of cooperating with justice and crying emotionally in court, or turning around and pleading incompetence in court. During his first trial, between March and November 2009, this little man with salt and pepper hair and a powerful gaze had first endorsed the facts with which he was accused. “I am emotionally and legally responsible”, he had recognized. Converted to Christianity in the 1990s, he then asked forgiveness from the few survivors and families of the victims, agreeing to be sentenced to “the strictest sentence”.

But on the last day of the hearing of his first trial, he had treated himself to a resounding twist, arguing that he was only a servant and not a high official of the regime and that he therefore escaped the jurisdiction of the court. A strategy that did not earn him the leniency of the judges of this UN-sponsored tribunal. Kaing Guek Eav was the first Khmer Rouge convicted of war crimes. In 2010, at first instance, a 30-year prison sentence was imposed on him. Then, two years later, on appeal, he was sentenced to life.

He was then a key witness in the trial of three Khmer Rouge leaders, the only ones to be held responsible for the deaths of two million people. Douch then explained that the regime’s policy consisted of “to crush” prisoners.

But if he did not renounce his role as boss of the camp, he also portrayed himself as a prisoner of a doctrine, unable to say no. He thus refused to take on a political role within the Khmer Rouge regime, taking refuge behind the fear of being shot to justify his zeal. Finally, Douch did not have “no regrets”, says Youk Chang, head of the Cambodia Documentation Center, a research organization that has provided extensive evidence in court. “I hope his death will bring some comfort to the living and that the dead can finally rest in peace. “