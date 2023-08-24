Born on June 11, 1970, in the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), Dmitry Valerievich Utkin is an old acquaintance of Russian military circles.

He was an officer in the Russian army and also served as a special forces officer in the GRU, Russia’s central intelligence department, where he held the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Utkin retired from the GRU in 2013 and joined the Slavic Corps, a private military company that fought alongside Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian regime forces against the country’s rebels. He returned to Russia in October 2013 after the Slav Corps was defeated and disbanded.

After passing through the Slavic Corps, the Russian would have created his own group of mercenaries, the already known Wagner Group, which he named because of his admiration for the German composer Richard Wagner, who, by the way, was Adolf Hitler’s favorite composer. .

According to reports, Utkin was fascinated by Nazi Germany and had several tattoos of members of the SS, Hitler’s police, spread across his body.

The Wagner Group emerged in 2014 during the Russian annexation of Crimea and the war in Donbass, where it supported pro-Russian separatists against Ukrainian government forces.

Utkin, Yevgeny Prigozhin and their men were accused of involvement in various war crimes and atrocities in the region, including shooting down a Ukrainian military plane and killing insubordinate field commanders from the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic.

Since its inception, the Wagner Group has expanded its operations to other countries such as Syria, Libya, Sudan, Central African Republic, Venezuela and Mozambique, where it offers its services to various governments and factions in exchange for money, resources and influence.

The Wagner Group has often been seen as an instrument of Russian foreign policy and interests, although the Kremlin has denied any official links or responsibility for its actions.

Utkin was one of the main commanders of the paramilitary group and was also very close to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner and the main figure of the mercenary group. At the celebration of Fatherland Heroes Day in 2016, Utkin was seen in the Kremlin premises.

His presence at the event was attributed to the fact that he was awarded four Orders of Courage. There, he took pictures with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In 2021, the Council of the European Union imposed restrictions on Utkin, for his direct involvement in “serious human rights abuses”, which included acts of torture, extrajudicial executions and murders.

Utkin participated in the riot carried out in June of this year against the Russian authorities. He is also pointed out as one of the main responsible for having called for the armed rebellion.

The former officer also accused the Kremlin of “incompetence and betrayal” during operations in the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. -attack of Ukrainian troops equipped by NATO.

Utkin’s name was on the list of passengers who were victims of a plane crash in the Russian region of Tver, where Prigozhin was also, according to information from the Russian aviation agency.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by Russian authorities. Some sources suggest it could have been an attack.