from Cristina Marrone

The pediatrician pioneered the use of oral rehydration therapy with water, salts and sugar during cholera outbreaks in Bangladesh. Treatment recognized as one of the major medical advances of the 20th century

Qunado Dilip Mahalanabis

, Indian doctor who died last month at the age of 87 no one outside the Indian media has noticed. Only the Financial Times has dedicated the memory it deserves to the illustrious pediatrician. Mahalanabis known to have been the pioneer in the use of oral rehydration therapy

for the treatment of diarrheal diseases. In the seventies, during the Bangladesh liberation war, the country was hit by one cholera epidemic

. Mahalanabis was serving as a doctor in a refugee camp in Bangaon. In those years, during the desperate humanitarian intervention among refugees fleeing the war, Dilip Mahalanabis demonstrated that oral rehydration therapy (ORS), a simple solution of glucose, salts and water

invented to replace the vital fluids lost during the diarrheal crises of infectious diseases, it could be administered on a large scale, even by unskilled personnel. Magazine The Lancet estimates that this ttreatment has contributed to save 54 million lives in the last half century.

History Mahalanabis was born in East Bengal, now Bangladesh, in 1934 and studied at a medical school in Calcutta. After a stint working for the NHS in London, he eventually returned to the city in 1966 to begin research on oral rehydration treatments at Johns Hopkins University in Calcutta. refugee camps on the country’s border with India. Cholera spread rapidly and it was at that point that the Indian doctor decided to put his theory into practice.

The choice As reported by the Financial Times, in an interview published in a 2009 bulletin of the World Health Organization, Mahalanabis recounted the conditions in which they worked in refugee camps, when they tried to administer physiological solution using traditional methods, ie intravenously. There were two rooms at Bangaon hospital and they were full of cholera patients severely dehydrated And lie on the floor. To administer saline intravenously, we literally had to kneel between their feces and their vomit. It was a losing battle because therapy was not enough and only two doctors were trained for the procedure. He therefore decided to develop a simple and low-cost solution, so as to allow even people without medical training, including family members, to be able to administer it. He said that necessity is the mother of innovation tells

Raj Ghosh

The important medical advance Mahalanabis did not discover oral rehydration therapy. state Richard Cash

, a global health professor at Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health to play a key role in the first clinical trial of the treatment on patients with severe diarrhea during an epidemic in Dhaka in the 1960s. However, to Mahalanabis who must be recognized for the foresight of groped for the large-scale application of the ORS. The Indian pediatrician initially encountered some skepticism from the scientific community and struggled to publish his findings. Eventually for the World Health Organization recognized the validity of the method that has been accepted for emergency situations and hailed as one of the most major medical advances of the 20th century.

