Baltika top managers Sherstennikov and Rogachevsky detained for fraud

Two top managers of the Russian brewing company Baltika were detained in St. Petersburg as part of a criminal case of fraud on a particularly large scale. They were suspected of protecting the interests of the Danish corporation Carlsberg Group, which owned the brand, which had left Russia.

According to the investigation, the company’s managers are involved in a scam worth almost 300 million rubles. They are accused under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud committed by an organized group or on an especially large scale”).

Photo: Petr Kovalev / TASS

The case involves the transfer of rights to the original Carlsberg beer brands

The defendants in the case were former Baltika president Denis Sherstennikov and vice-president Anton Rogachevsky. It is assumed that they transferred the rights to lease the Russian brands of the brewery for 40 years to companies associated with the Danish brewing company.

According to information from law enforcement agencies, both defendants, together with other unidentified participants, fraudulently acquired the intellectual property right for the period from 2023 to 2042, owned by Baltika, in favor of the companies Carlsberg Kazakhstan and Vista Bee Co. It allowed the organization to send its own products for export outside the country.

At the same time, the suspects specially formalized the lease of the last brand – Žatecký Gus – retroactively so that the transaction would take place before the decree on transferring the company under state management

The investigation is asking the court to arrest Sherstennikov and Rogachevsky.

Photo: Petr Kovalev / TASS

Baltika previously passed into temporary management of Russia

In July of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which the shares of foreign owners in Baltika were transferred to temporary management of Russia.

In accordance with the decree, shares in Baltika Brewing Company LLC were transferred to the Federal Property Management Agency. The decree came into force on the date of its official publication.

The Danish Carlsberg Group announced its withdrawal from the Russian market in March 2022. In June 2023, the concern found a buyer for Baltika, which it announced without mentioning the second participant in the transaction or the exact timing of its completion.

Photo: Alexander Ryumin / TASS

Carlsberg accused Russia of stealing Baltika

The Danes have announced their intention to challenge the transfer of their assets and business in Russia under state control. The organization terminated licensing agreements for its brands in the country, which allowed Baltika to produce and sell products.

In addition, a foreign company threatened Russia with an international court – they offered Russia to resolve the Baltic dispute within six months, starting from October 13.

The dispute is over three international agreements at once: Russian treaties on the encouragement and mutual protection of investments with Denmark and Sweden from 1993 and 1995, respectively, as well as a Soviet treaty with Germany from 1989. The company proposed to resolve the issue through negotiations.