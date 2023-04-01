US federal judge John A. Kronstadt ordered the case reopened and a new trial for Raúl López-Álvarez, convicted of the 1985 murder of anti-drug agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarenaaccording to court documents to which EFE had access this Wednesday.

In the last of these texts, advanced by the Milenio newspaper and dated March 23, Kronstadt detailed irregularities on the part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and decided to annul the four charges against López-Álvarez, who will remain in prison without bail pending a new trial.

This must begin within a period of 180 days after March 23 but, according to the judge, probably “additional time will be needed to locate witnesses and evidence” because the last judicial proceeding against the defendant occurred more than 34 years ago.



Likewise, E. Martin Estrada, prosecutor for the Central District of California, presented last week a status report on the case in which he made it official that he would request a new trial regarding the four charges against the defendant.

López-Álvarez is a former judicial police officer from Guadalajara (Mexico) who was arrested on October 26, 1987 in Los Angeles (California, USA) and sentenced to 249 years in prison for aiding, abetting and participating in the kidnapping and murder of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who was an agent of the Drug Control Administration (DEA).

However, the defendant acknowledged last year that the statements made to Abel Reynoso and José Reyes García, another DEA agent and a witness who accused him, were false and the result of a boastful attitude, but that he did not kidnap or kill Camarena.

In addition, since 2019 he has argued that the FBI had committed a series of irregularities during the process that led to his imprisonment and Judge Kronstadt partially agreed with him in another court document dating from February 23.

And it is that the conviction of López-Álvarez was based on the evidence of Michael Malone, an agent in charge of the FBI fiber laboratory who said he had found hair in a house located in Guadalajara where “Kiki” was murdered.

It could not be proven that these were from López-Álvarez, but it was inferred that he was one of those responsible after the court learned of the alleged false testimony of the convicted person in his conversation with Reynoso and Reyes García.

“Malone’s testimony significantly supported the inference that López-Álvarez’s statements to Reynoso and Reyes García were truthful and undermined (López-Álvarez’s) defense,” Kronstadt argued on February 23, 2023.

In addition, in said judicial document, the magistrate argued that Reynoso’s statement “never” explicitly spoke of López-Álvarez kidnapping Camarena, but that he was “with those who participated” in the crime.

Enrique “Kiki Camarena” was an American of Mexican descent who worked as an undercover agent for the DEA and was assassinated at the age of 38 after almost five years of tracking down the largest marijuana and cocaine traffickers in Mexico.

