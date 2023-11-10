Those who knew him remember him as a “kind” and “prepared” man. A “poet” of fashion, who passed away cruelly and prematurely. Davide Renne, new creative director of Moschino, died today in Milan of an illness at the age of 46, he was really too young. Born in 1977, known among professionals, Davide was appointed creative director of the Aeffe group brand in mid-October, following Jeremy Scott’s departure. An announcement that came as a surprise on October 16th, even though rumors about his new role had been circulating for days.

His mandate began a few days ago, on November 1st, and the debut should have taken place during Milan Fashion Week next February, with the autumn-winter 2024/2025 collection. For Davide Renne, joining the brand founded in the 1980s by Franco Moschino meant the culmination of a career full of successes. For the past two decades she had led Gucci’s women’s style office, working closely with Alessandro Michele, and holding the role of Head Designer for Womenswear.

Born in Follonica, Tuscany, the designer greeted the appointment with enthusiasm. “Franco Moschino had nicknamed his studio ‘the games room’. It’s like this: what fashion, especially Italian fashion, and the Moschino maison first and foremost, can achieve with its influence should always be done with a sense of play, of joy – Renne had observed -. A sense of discovery and experimentation”.

The designer said he was “deeply aware” of the honor that the executive president of Aeffe, Massimo Ferretti, “an almost paternal gentleman towards me with his ability to listen and dialogue during our meetings”, had granted him, that is, hiring the helm of a fashion house “founded by one of the great minds of fashion”. Renne had thanked Mr. Ferretti for having given him “the keys to his games room” and couldn’t wait to get started: “We’ll have fun. Together” he assured.

In 1999, after graduating from the University of Florence and studying at Polimoda, Renne began working with another big name in the fashion system, the stylist Alessandro Dell’Acqua, who he defined as his master. Today it is Dell’Acqua himself who, together with the other professionals, remembers him on social media: “Hi Davide, I will always be in my heart”.