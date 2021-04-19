As early as 1983 David koresh He affirmed to the people who were beginning to surround him that he had received the gift of prophecy. Born in 1959, at age 24 the word of the Houston boy was already carving deep among the faithful of the Branch Davidian Church. He convinced many of those who looked at him messianically to die by his side. It was on a ranch Waco, Texas, a decade later.

The Waco massacre – that’s how it was considered induced collective suicide– was televised live and became one of the greatest civil tragedies in the United States that even today has more obscure than clear due to the controversial intervention that the FBI had.

David Koresh was not his real name. It was called Vernon Wayne Howell, was the son of a 15-year-old girl, Bonnie Sue Clark, and an irascible young man of 20, Bobby Howell, who two months after his birth had already left with another woman and he would never see his son again. He was a lonely boy, ordinary and low-relief student. His primary studies were characterized by learning difficulties due to his short attention span and his dyslexia.

David Koresh, the leader of the Davidian sect, months before the tragedy. AP

However, after his mother changed the name that would make him sadly famous, he would start to surprise everyone with something: at 11 he was already recited the New Testament almost from memory, managing time and expressiveness with acting mastery. When he turned 19, he left a 15-year-old girl pregnant with whom he had a child. That milestone in his life caused him to be “born again” and will turn to christianity professed by the cultists of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, a congregation from where he was expelled some time later when he tried, in love, to stay with the daughter of the main pastor of his order. It was 1981.

Then he made another decision. The time had come to seek his path of immensity. First step, moving to Waco, Texas, an area of ​​fields and crops dominated by prairies, equidistant from Houston, Austin and Dallas, the great cities of that southern state. There he joined the Davidians, a hermetic religious group originated as a detachment of Seventh-day Adventists.

The complex had been installed in that area in 1955, and its center of operations was a Texas-style ranch on the outskirts of the city. They call him Mount Carmel, in homage to the biblical Mount Carmel. The origins of the congregation, which many settlers were already beginning to call “sect” shortly after settling in the region, they dated back to 1934.

The “Waco Davidians” were former members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and blind followers of its founder, Victor Houteff, a Bulgarian immigrant, also expelled from the original parish, had been expelled from it after being accused of being a dissident by the hierarchs of said cult. The man, strong and domineering, had his own law, including the Supreme Court. There those who questioned his word would stop, given body and soul to the dissemination of his particular interpretation of the book of revelations of the Apocalypse.

The messiah and his abuses.



By 1988, Koresh had fully dominated the ever-shrinking group of worshipers. The exodus of the faithful had been taking place slowly for some time. The Messiah” had been at the head of the sect since 1984, after a shooting with the son of the former leader of the sect, George Roden. Koresh was convinced to be the reincarnation of Jesus Christ.

Taking advantage of his self-proclamation of a new God, he subdued his disciples with his deep knowledge of the Bible, and he managed to seduce women convincing them to have sex with him because “that was the will of God.” At 33 years old, his theory of polygamy allowed him to have 15 wives.

The years went by in tandem with secrecy. The rumors were getting louder and as in every small town, hell was great. What was happening within the walls at Mount Carmel? That was everyone’s big question in Texas.

David Koresh with the New Testament in his hand. Thus, in the name of religion, he caused a tragedy that shocked the entire world.

A local newspaper was about to reveal his brutal behavior: he was accused of having turned the Monte Carmelo ranch into a harem and of abusing children.

That was the beginning of the end. Some disenchanted had left the sect and denounced its irregularities at the end of 1992. The FBI had already been alerted to the complex situation that was being lived inside, and how difficult it would be to convince a hundred of Religious fanatics that the best thing was to abandon that crusade.

Many began to escape in January and February 1993. I did not give for more. Inside there was no TV or radio. They were prohibited by Koresh, who also prevented everyone from leaving and entering, ignoring the requests of the authorities of the president’s government. Bill clinton. By March, the Texas God had managed to retain his 76 more radicalized faithful.

Federal agents were already surrounding the massive Mount Carmel structure. Would start the final siege, which started out as a dialogist and ended in the worst way.

The tragic April 19

“If the FBI tries to penetrate the ranch of the Apocalypse its agents will be consumed by fire“threatened Koresh, who had already been entrenched for 50 days, with many weapons in his possession. Did he already have everything planned and did he know that he would burn those lives in case of the irruption of the federal forces? The Davidians had entrenched themselves after the 28 February, the United States Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) carried out a raid on its facilities alerted by the alleged illegal presence of weapons, precisely. Therefore, Koresh already had a fully secured jail destination.

On April 19, 1993, the rope was stretched to its limit point. Pressured by an entire country that followed live what was happening at the ranch, the FBI issued the ultimatum: everyone was leaving peacefully or they would enter to liberate the area. But before that happened, hell lit up.

From one second to the next, the Mount Carmel ranch, in the center of the immense green of Texas, made world news when it was seen burning causing the deaths of the members of the sect -19 men, 34 women and 23 children-, joined by four policemen during a shootout with the last armed rebels. Meanwhile, the entire nation watched the police eviction operation on television.

The ranch burns with all its occupants inside.

“Sit down and just wait until you see God”Koresh said to his followers as flames engulfed the room. The tragedy began at 5.30 in the morning, following the telephone notification by the FBI to the leader of the imminent assault on the complex, demanding his immediate surrender. Half an hour later, when there was no response, a tank M-728 toward the west end of the complex and pierced the walls by firing tear gas inside.

For five hours the Davidians they responded with bullets the Government’s attempts to dismantle the situation. At 12:08 p.m. smoke began to be seen coming out of the interior of the ranch. Twenty minutes later the scene was already typical of Dante. Television cameras, just a kilometer and a half away, broadcast the heinous events live. It took the firefighters three-quarters of an hour to arrive, and when they did they had no water because the authorities had cut off the supply weeks ago in order to force the Davidians out.

The members of the sect themselves set fire to the ranch, committing suicide within it. AFP

Only seven men and one woman managed to survive. The Clinton administration paid a very high social cost due to the deficiencies of the operation, and even more so after it was leaked that it was the president himself who gave the order for the final assault on the ranch. As is often the case in those cases, the pages of each of the official files were quickly closed. The less that was known the better.

When the experts identified the charred bodies, they determined that David’s Koresh had been shot from a short gun to his skull. Never, until today, was it clear if he had committed suicide or was executed by one of his faithful in a rare mixture of madness and late reasoning.

This is how the ranch was left after the fire. AP

But something was missing from the tragedy. Two years later, also on April 19, Timothy McVeigh, a US Army veteran, set up a truck bomb and crashed it into the entrance to the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco and Weapons (ATF) building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people, in what was the most recent attack. bloody hitherto in American history.

His intention was commemorate that horror lived in Waco and express his feelings of revenge in honor of that boy who at the age of 11 knew the New Testament almost by heart.