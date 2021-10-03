Who was Dan Petrescu, the billionaire pilot of the plane crashed in Milan

The pilot of the plane crashed today, Sunday 3 October 2021, in Milan was Dan Petrescu, one of the richest men in Romania. The man was headed to Olbia but crashed into a building in San Donato Milanese. He was 68, dual citizenship of Germany and Romania, and was a major investor in the real estate sector in his country. Among the victims, his 30-year-old son, Dan Stefan Petrescu, initially indicated as driving the plane, born in Munich and also with dual citizenship, and his wife, 65, born in Romania with French citizenship. With them 5 other people still to be identified, including the child probably a few years old ..

Petrescu owns a large number of buildings that he has sold over the years to large commercial chains, such as the Metro and Real hypermarkets. Partner of Ion Tiriac, his assets are estimated at around 3 billion euros which makes him one of the richest men in Romania, a country to which he returned after 1989 after spending many years in Germany to escape from the regime of Nicolae Ceausescu. According to reports from the Romanian press, Petrescu was traveling with his family to Olbia, where he owns a villa and where his 98-year-old mother was waiting for him. The plane was bought in 2015 by Petrescu together with Vova Cohn, a former shareholder of the Dinamo Bucharest football team.