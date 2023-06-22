Who was Christian, the son of Dalila Di Lazzaro who died in an accident: illness, rapes

Christian was the son of Dalila Di Lazzaro, the guest actress this afternoon in Today is another day, who he had when he was only 16 years old. Christian was born on April 5, 1969, and died in a car accident in 1991, just 22 years old. A dramatic event that marked her deeply. For a long time she remained silent in her pain: “I gave up everything and went alone to the desert. I wanted silence, nothingness, nature. I fled to Hammamet. I immersed myself in the pain to accept it. Then I wrote a book about my son. And it was like doing analysis. But I have met parents who can never recover. I tried to turn pain into love. And I no longer felt alone,” said Dalila Di Lazzaro.

Accidents

The actress also had to deal with serious personal accidents. After a scooter accident, Dalila suffered a fracture of the first vertebra of her neck and remained motionless in bed for a long time. The second incident, however, occurred in the swimming pool and caused the onset of a chronic illness. “Twenty-five years ago I had an accident. The doctors didn’t believe me and this is a very serious thing. They didn’t talk about chronic pain at the time, it’s a terrible thing. I had broken my atlas, a cervical problem. I stayed in bed for eleven years without ever getting up, ever. It’s not over. I wish I didn’t pity people, I’m a fighter, I have to help thousands of people. She didn’t talk about it, I was shocked. I went to Arizona, in Italy they could not help me ”, she told Domenica In.

“The accident – ​​reiterated Dalila Di Lazzaro – dates back to 25 years ago and I didn’t get out of bed for 11 years, not even to wash myself. It was a nightmare because then the doctors didn’t believe me, at the time there was no talk of chronic pain. I had to go to Arizona and there was already talk of chronic pain and they were amazed that Italy didn’t do it”.

In the course of her life, the former model said she was the victim of sexual violence in three different circumstances: “The first time I was raped by a cousin when I was only six years old. The second at the age of 17, at the end of a fashion show. I was targeted by a guy who kidnapped me for four days, I suffered all kinds of suffering. But I’m a lioness, I overcome everything. The third at forty, betrayed by someone I thought was a friend. He was a billionaire: if I had sued him he would have crushed me – and she added -. I managed to find within myself the strength to overcome these shocks and above all to forgive”.