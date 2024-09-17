Her life was shattered by a vase that fell from a balcony in the Spanish Quarter of Naples. A trip with her boyfriend that unfortunately turned into a nightmare with no return. Here’s what we know about Chiara Jaconis.

Chiara’s accident

Let’s retrace the life of this very sweet girl together.

Chiara Jaconis is dead: a vase fell from the balcony hitting her on the head

Unfortunately, the last ones are officially over too. hopes of healing for the beautiful Chiara Jaconis. The 30 year old girl from Padua she ended up at the center of the crime news following a bad accident in which she was the protagonist on Sunday 15 September.

The hospital

The girl was in Naples for a short vacation with his fiancé when, inside the Spanish Quarters, a tragedy occurred. A vase suddenly came loose from a balcony and fell right on the head of this very young woman.

The impact It was extremely violent and left no escape for this girl who fought between life and death for several hours. She was even transported in two hospitals and underwent emergency surgery, but things didn’t go well as she passed away a few hours ago.

Who was the very sweet Chiara?

Chiara was a 30-year-old girl like many others, full of dreams and hopes for her future. The woman had decided to spend a weekend in Naples with her boyfriend to celebrate his birthday.

Chiara Jaconis

The woman lived in Paris for some time and this had allowed her to realize one of her biggest dreams, that of working for one of the fashion houses more prominent than ever. Unfortunately, however, this dream lasted very little, as not much time passed since Chiara was able to realize it.

There State Police is working to try to reconstruct the dynamics that caused the accident on Sunday afternoon. The hypothesis of manslaughter because, perhaps, the vase was not secured. In the meantime, the Neapolitan municipality also received the parents of the victim, who are suffering greatly for his loss.

To express his heartfelt condolences even the mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfrediwho wanted to express his condolences on behalf of the entire City Council. Everyone hoped until the end that the woman would recover, but unfortunately the trauma it was immediately too strong and violent.