After battling terminal cancer for two years, Singer Cat Janice passed away at 31 years old. The remembered American composer captured the public's attention in January by releasing a song on the platform TikTok and request that her followers listen to her, since the intention was for the royalties to go to her son. However, this Wednesday, February 28, through her Instagram account, her husband made public the news of her regrettable departure with an emotional message.

“This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator,” her family members wrote in the post. Likewise, they appreciated the love that Catherine and they received in recent months.

“Cat has seen her music go places she never expected and rests in peace knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you. Thank you.” On the other hand, they also commented that the artist's networks would be managed by her brother and that Cat left more material that she will share at her time.

Who was the artist Cat Janice?

From an early age, Catherine Janice Ipsan He made his love for music and natural talent evident by mastering the violin and piano at just 6 years old.

At the age of 12, he began composing musical themes and ventured into musical production. Something that already seemed innate in her. With a promising career At 14 years old, Cat was part of various groups and was able to venture into musical theater.

In 2022a significant change occurred in Janice's life when she discovered a tumor in her neck, and soon after she was diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that starts in the bones or soft tissues of the body, such as cartilage, fat, muscle, blood vessels, fibrous tissues or other types of connective or supporting tissues.

However, she did not let the disease stop her passion for music or her career as a scientist in the field of geospatial information, as she continued her education toward a master's degree in Coastal Geology.

How did Cat Janice go viral?

Despite undergoing intensive treatments such as surgery and chemotherapy, continued creating music. His work resulted in his album 'Modern Medicine'which reflected his personal battle with cancer, especially in the song 'Wishing I Was You'.

January 19, 2024just four days after starting palliative care, Cat Janice presented 'Dance You Outta My Head' in TikToka theme that deals with resilience and liberation through dance, an activity that she also enjoyed and with which it went viral.

He chose to release this song independently, with the intention that the proceeds would go to his 7-year-old son, thus expressing his ultimate desire for support through his music.

“I think they are calling me home. My last joy would be if you pre-save my song 'Dance You Outta My Head' in my bio and you reproduce it, because all the proceeds will go directly to my son,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Cat Janice's musical journey in her fight against cancer

In early 2023, Cat Janice shared 'Chill the F*ck Out'a song that explores anxiety and the feeling of being overwhelmed, just when he seemed to overcome his fight against cancer.

But, as if that were not enough, the disease resurfaced in his lungs. Despite the challenges, he continued his battle and acted alongside SOY in it Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts in the summer of 2023. That same year, engaged to her partner Kyle Higginbotham, she married in December, and together they faced the reality of her prognosis.

“I have many songs in my vault, but I knew this was the one,” he wrote on his networks, in which he thanked the great reception his latest release had. In the same Instagram post, he emphasized, “I leave all profits from this to my son, who is musically inclined, in hopes of giving him the boost in music he will need later in life.”

Cat Janice Songs

During her artistic career, Cat Janice released numerous albums, such as 'Fire' in 2015. However, in 2019, his talent was finally recognized with a Washington Area Music Award (WAMMY) in the category of best rock artist.

Additionally, its simple Pricey was selected for an episode of the series 'Selling Sunset' in 2020, and his music was also part of the soundtrack of 'Redneck Island'.

Here we leave you a list of her best songs so you can learn more about this acclaimed artist: