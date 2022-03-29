Carol Maltesi aka Charlotte Angie, who was the dismembered erotic film actress

Carol Maltesi, the girl killed and dismembered in the Brescia area, born in 1995, was of Italian-Dutch origins. She grew up in Sesto Calende, in the province of Varese, she had moved to Milan, where she worked as a saleswoman in a perfume shop. In 2021 she had decided to pursue a career in porn: in his plans the move to Prague to specialize in the field of hard films. However, according to several sites, he had recently announced that he wanted to withdraw from the red light world, contrary to previous projects.

Carol Maltesi aka Charlotte Angie right – photo by Antonio Di Lallo



In addition to the open profile on Onlyfansnow inactive, the young woman showed herself on social media as model and influencer: on Instagram boasted over 35 thousand followers. It is thanks to the published photos that it was possible to recognize the tattoos which allowed to identify it.

WATCH THE CAROL MALTESI VIDEO

Carol Maltesi, aka Charlotte Angie, accused the neighbor: who is the killer

A 43-year-old bankerneighbor of Carol Maltesi, was stopped with thecharge of voluntary homicide aggravated, destruction and concealment of a corpse. According to the man reported to the police, the murder dates back to January. Investigations proved that the car headed to Carol Maltesipassed last March 20 a Bornoit was driven by just a man.

The bank clerk would have confessed to murder and concealment of the body. The body, first placed in a freezer in the victim’s home, would later be thrown into the cliff. The man also answered his cell phone by pretending to be his victim.

Carol Maltesi aka Charlotte Angie



Carol Maltesi, here’s what she said in 2020 for Women’s Day

In a post by Carol Maltesi from 2020, relaunched from the Facebook page Flashthe actress on the occasion of March 8 commented on the violence against women saying: “It is a theme that is very close to my heart, not only because in my small way I lived it personally”. And again: “Not only physical violence – she specified – we must also speak of psychological violence, which destroys you equally”.

In the video, Carol continued talking about her son and her role as a mother: “It is mostly women who disrespect each other, criticizing mothers for how they raise their children.”

Carol Maltesi, a friend: she was a fragile person

“A beautiful, fragile and sensitive girl who suffered a lot from being away from her son”: this is how Sefora, who was her beautician, talks about Carol Maltesi, killed and torn to pieces by a neighbor. “She told me that her dream was to go and live in Holland, in Amsterdam, where she was her father with her son” she tells the young woman entering the Rescaldina farmhouse where Carol lived.

“Every now and then she came to me for beauty treatments, the last time – she remembers – I think I saw her before Christmas, but I didn’t worry because I know she went around a lot to do photo shoots, I knew she was always around”. “We weren’t very close, but it made me so tender: he was very fragile, he worked a lot with his physical appearance but it was evident that – he stresses – he was a very sensitive person who suffered from being separated from his son. He told me that he lived in Veneto with his father, I don’t know why he couldn’t keep him with him. Maybe because he worked a lot “. In fact, Carol was a saleswoman in a local clothing store.

Read also:

Woman torn to pieces: the neighbor confesses, she was an actress of erotic films

“Guerra, Cacciari:” The Democratic Party obeys America’s orders ‘immediately’ ”

Ukraine, Massolo: “Peace far away. Biden risked widening the conflict”

Ukrainian war, Prodi’s freedom of judgment and the Pope’s warning of peace

Apple, Putin bombs also on the production of the iPhone SE: down by 20%

Tim disputed between two suitors: Kkr towards the takeover bid, CVC focuses on the enterprise

Lighyear, gay kiss controversy: parents in shock. The non-profit organizations are moving

Will Smith’s slap will remain of the night of the Oscars. VIDEO

BPER Banca, dear energy: € 1 billion allocated for businesses

Intesa Sanpaolo, Pravex colleagues from Ukraine welcomed

Visco, Bank of Italy: “Relevant international cooperation is necessary”