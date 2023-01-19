carmencita larainterpreter of “Olvídala amigo”, marked the Peruvian public for his peculiar voice that became synonymous with the waltz and the polka. Julia Rosa Capristan Garcia, real name of the artist, was born on October 8, 1926 in Trujillo and became one of the most famous Peruvian singers of all time. She learns more about the artist’s story below.

From an early age, carmencita lara He demonstrated his talent for music and at the age of 15 he was already working as an amateur interpreter on radio stations in Lima. However, it was not until years later that she singer he was able to pursue it professionally.

Who was Carmencita Lara?

Before turning 18, little Julia left Trujillo behind to start a new life in Lima. As time passed, Julia met Víctor Lara, who at that time was a piano student at the conservatory. Although Julia asked him to teach her how to play the piano, he realized that he had a talent for singing: “ You are not going to be a pianist, you are going to be a singer ”, he told him on that occasion, according to an interview for El Comercio.

Early in his career, Julia wanted to be known as July Garcia; however, it was suggested that he use a different name and that is why his then partner, Víctor Lara, helped him find the ideal nickname: “ Wear Carmencita just like my mom and we complete with Lara ”, thus giving way to the artistic name that later gained popularity.

Carmencita Lara ventured into singing from the age of 15 until she dedicated herself to it professionally. Photo: The Peruvian

carmencita lara began to give presentations accompanied by Víctor Lara, who stood out on the accordion. It was so that the owner of Radio Excelsior He heard her live in a restaurant next to Plaza de Armas and did not hesitate to hire her in 1955. “Who is that girl who sings so beautifully?” asked the owner. “Carmencita Lara”, answered Víctor. “They are hired to come sing here,” he said.

Carmencita Lara’s national fame came with “Forget her friend”song composed by Luis R. Cueto, which would later be followed by musical hits such as “Cry, cry heart”, “Bad shadow”, “White hair” and “Remember me” until his name became known in other countries .

Carmencita Lara and Víctor Lara dedicated themselves to music together, in addition to starting a romance in the 50s. Photo: El Peruano

Throughout her career, Carmencita Lara gave concerts in Latin American and European countries, in addition to devoting herself not only to the waltz, but also to the huayno. As part of her marriage to Victor Lara, Carmencita Lara had three children: Bikers, Rosario and Rochi Lara.

Little by little, the interpreter became known as the ‘Queen of the provinces’, the ‘Lady of the Sad Waltzes’, the ‘Queen of the Jukebox’ among other titles that consecrated his career that would last approximately 60 years.

After suffering a stroke in 2015, and despite a notable recovery, Carmencita Lara passed away peacefully on September 18, 2018 at the age of 91, leaving a great legacy for Peruvian music that continues to this day.

Carmencita Lara and “Olvídala amigo”: how was the song created?

Despite the fact that “Forget it, friend” is associated with carmencita lara, the truth is that she did not compose the popular song. “We recorded a waltz that was composed by a young man who was staying with us and his name was Luis R. Cueto. It was the song’forget her friend‘. In those days we traveled under contract to Chile, we arrived at a kiosk in Antofagasta and the record was already playing on the radios. We were amazed”, revealed Carmencita Lara for El Comercio.