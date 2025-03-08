Just a few minutes before starting the league match that would face FC Barcelona and Osasuna on day 27, The meeting was suspended by the death of Carles Miñarro GarcíaBarca club doctor.

The toilet obtained its title at the University Rovira I Virgili, in Tarragona, and then specialize in sports medicine and obtain a master in sports traumatology For the University of Barcelona.

He took charge in 2004 of the Medical Section of Terrassa FC, through the Unió Esportiva Sant Andreu and the Sabadell before land at Barça in July 2017. He was one of the most relevant members of the team led by Ricard Pruna, and worked daily with the soccer players of the Barca club.

The 2024/2025 was his first season with the first team, and left a brand in the players he worked with, as evidence the emotional farewell messages of the workforce through their respective social media accounts. “I still don’t believe it,” Pedri acknowledged, while Ronald Araújo said goodbye with a “not to believe it. Rest in peace Doc.”





Miñarro died suddenly in his room at the Meliá de Pedralbes hotel, Barcelona. The causes of death have not yet been revealed.

“FC Barcelona regrets communicating the Sad news of the death of the doctor of the first team, Carles Miñarro Garciathis afternoon. For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna is postponed to new date. The Board of Directors and the FC Barcelona Workers and Workers We want to convey our most sincere condolences to family and friendsaccompanying them in the feeling in these difficult times, “FC Barcelona published.