There is no peace for the family of Camilla Cecconithe young woman of only twenty-one years old who sadly lost her life in a road accident. The girl was the unfortunate protagonist of an accident that occurred on via Prenestina Nuova in Palestrina, in the province of Rome. Camilla was going to church, like many other carefree Sundays in her life.

A devout Catholic, Camilla was a active catechist at the Sacra Famiglia parish. She was going there that cursed morning of Sunday, August 25th to attend mass. Along with her, going to the parish on foot, there was a girl her age, also involved in the accident and currently hospitalized, fortunately declared out of danger.

Camilla was passionate and in love with working with childrenfor this reason she dedicated part of her time as a volunteer to teach the principles of Christianity and carrying out recreational activities with them. The girl also took care of preparing the little ones for Communion and Confirmation.

Obviously the terrible news of his disappearance has deeply affected the Palestrina communitywho has gathered around her family with numerous messages of condolence. Everyone is still shocked and upset by what happened. Camilla was fatally hit by a car while crossing the street on the pedestrian crossing, which is why the serious incident is being investigated.

The vehicle was driven by a seventy-two year old woman, who will now have to answer to the charge of road homicide. A seventy-seven-year-old man was also on board the car. Both were taken to the hospital for routine checks, but both elderly people are fine. The local police, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, are investigating the dynamics of the accident and the responsibilities of the driver.

The collision between the car and the two victims of the accident was violent, and Camilla suffered the most serious consequences. Rescued and transported in red code to the San Camillo hospital, her conditions immediately appeared critical. Camilla, in fact, immediately reported a severe head trauma.

Despite the efforts of the doctors, the situation rapidly worsened and the young woman finally died last night. The parents have agreed to donate her organs, while they await the authorization to hold the funeral.