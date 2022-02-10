Mexico City.- Arturo “Rudo” Rivera He left his name engraved in gold letters in the world of wrestling, by becoming one of the iconic chroniclers of the AAA and the World Wrestling Council (CMLL).

With his classic cry “The rudos, the rudos, the rudos”, the commentator became known in the field of wrestling along with his endearing partner Dr. Alfonso Morales, with whom he formed a dumbbell to support different sides.

The contract of the Rough Riveraas he was affectionately called, ended in 2019. Since then he began planning several projects such as a film about El Perro Aguayo, a famous fighter on the side of the rude.

“I was one of the 160 employees who left, but I asked to leave earlier because they no longer gave me anything to narrate, they had me for decoration and getting paid without doing anything for five months is very boring (…) I was 37 years in Televisa and now to exploring possibilities of doing other things,” said Arturo Rivera

Throughout his career, Arturo Rivera was also a soccer commentator and master of ceremonies at wrestling events. Furthermore, he was known to be a staunch Atlantean follower.

Life

Arturo Rivera was born in the Federal District, present-day Mexico City, in 1954 and over time he developed a passion for sports that later turned to a productive career as a sports commentator and chronicler, with Lucha Libre being the field where he stood out for his support. to the side of the rude.

The commentator received the nickname “Rudo” Rivera for his open support for rudo fighters; while his colleague, Dr. Alfonso Morales, showed his affinity for the side of the technicians.

Death

Arturo Rivera died on the afternoon of this Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the age of 67, after suffering multiple organ failure.

However, since 2018 he began to present health complications that led him to interrupt his work. This led his friends and followers to launch an outreach campaign to find blood and platelet donors for the rude.

In late 2020, Rivera suffered a fall during a press conference. Although this incident did not cause complications for the rude, he was admitted to the General Hospital of Zone Number 1 “Dr. Carlos Mac Gregor Sánchez Navarro”, located in the Del Valle neighborhood, of the Benito Juárez mayor’s office.

Legendary phrases of Arturo Rivera

Up the rude, the rude, the rude, the rude and the wonderful Atlante

Let’s dance a bear, but tasty

And at the voice of no waitresses they start