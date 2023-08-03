Ariana Viera, a 26-year-old Venezuelan model, died in a tragic traffic accident after colliding with a truck near Lake Nona Avenue in Orlando, Florida, United States. According to her mother, Vivian Ochoa, the young woman fell asleep while she was driving on July 13. Who was this young beauty pageant promise?

Who was Ariana Viera?

Ariana Viera was a Venezuelan model who, according to her mother, Vivian Ochoa, had been chosen to participate in the miss World. “She had been selected to participate in Miss World and for her to represent Venezuela in Punta Cana, she was going to parade in New York,” said the parent to Telemundo.

Likewise, the young woman sought to develop in other areas: just a week before her death she had obtained her license to work in real estate, and according to her mother, “she helped many people.” “Her time for her was limited and even then there was no free time for her to come and lie on the sofa with us,” Ochoa said.

According to Viera’s social media, she appeared on the cover of the American fashion magazine Style Cruze. In addition, she participated in the Winter Park Fashion Week 2023 show as a model for the Zingara Souls clothing store.

The young woman appeared on the cover of the American fashion magazine Style Cruze. Photo: @arianaviera/Instagram

Ariana Viera, accident: what happened to the model?

“I didn’t know that God had given me a little piece of heaven for a very short time,” Vivian Ochoa said through tears before explaining what happened to her daughter.

“My girl fell asleep, she was tired,” she explained and then pointed out that the paramedics came to the scene of the accident to give her cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but it was all in vain.

Why didn’t Ariana Viera’s father go to his daughter’s funeral?

Ten days after Ariana’s death, her family said goodbye to her at a funeral service, which Vicente Viera, father of the beauty queen who lived in Peru, was unable to attend because the authorization to enter the United States did not arrive on time.

“You are and will always be my engine of life. I love you, my life,” the father wrote in an Instagram post on July 17, in one of the first photos he shared on his official account in honor of his daughter.