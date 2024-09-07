The woman had reported several abuses she had suffered but, despite the dramatic story told to the authorities, she had decided to return home to her husband

Another femicide, another tragedy that leaves us once again shocked, shocked. It was called Ana Cristina Correia and the woman stabbed to death by her husband during the night between 6 and 7 September in Montemaggiore al Metauro, a town in the municipality of Colli al Metauro, in the province of Pesaro and Urbino, was 38 years old.

According to the first reconstructionsthe attack on the woman occurred in front of the couple’s three children. It was not the first time that a very worrying episode had occurred. The victim, in fact, had turned to the police in the past, precisely last Monday. She had told the officers the violence suffered by her husband, but she had chosen not to report it.

On September 2nd he had decided to leave the marital home. She would have returned yesterday but had chosen not to inform the authorities, not considering the situation too dangerous for her safety. During the night, her husband fatally attacked the woman. The Colli al Metauro carabinieri had contacted the woman, who had gone to the barracks to report the domestic violence. A situation was emerging for which prompt action had to be taken against the violent husband.

The military proceeded to forward the report to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Pesaro, activating the so-called “red code” for cases of domestic violence. The Judicial Authority would have shortly organized the hearing of the woman to understand the reasons that had pushed her not to formalize a complaint against her husband. The woman had told of several abuses suffered but despite the dramatic story to the authorities she had decided to return home to her husband.

Last night, however, after Ana Cristina returned home, a scandal broke out furious fightin the presence of three minor children. The argument ended in the worst possible way, with the man stabbing his wife several times in the abdomen. The woman’s injuries were very serious and, although she was transported by helicopter to the Torrette civil hospital in Ancona, she died shortly thereafter.

The Carabinieri of the Fano Company identified the husband who was hiding in the dark in a nearby field.murder weapona switchblade, was seized. The scientific team of the Investigative Unit of the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri of Pesaro and Urbino conducted the surveys at the crime scene. The house was seized and the 54-year-old was transferred to the Villa Fastiggi prison in Pesaro, awaiting the hearing to validate the arrest.