Cristiano Ronaldo He is a record eater. In this Eurocup he has 3 goals in 2 games and has become, with 12 totals in 5 editions played, in the highest scorer of the tournament history. At the national team level, it adds up to a whopping 107, and it’s only 2 from Ali Daei as the best of all time in this regard.
It’s been a long time since Ali Daei’s name was echoed in this sport, since he has been the the only one that Cristiano has ahead to destroy another world and historical record. But, Who is Ali Daei? Let’s break down some more facts about this legendary player.
On a personal level, Ali Daei was born in Ardabil (Iran), on March 21, 1969. He spent the first years of his career in teams in his country, such as the Bank Tejaraat or the Piroozi, and then he went to Qatari Sadd (yes, Xavi’s). His great leap would be in 1997, when he reached the Bundesliga from the hand of Arminia Bielefeld.
After a year there he signed for the great Bayern Munich, and then he would play three more years in the Bundesliga, in the Hertha Berlin. His last 4 seasons as a professional he spent them back in Asian football, especially in teams of Iran like the Piroozi, the Saba or the Saipa. He retired in 2007, after almost 20 years in business.
In the Bundesliga he scored 19 goals in 107 games, and was even able to convert 3 goals in 15 games in Champions League, all scored with Hertha. But his great football legacy was his goals with the selection of Iran.
He made his debut with the Persians at the end of 1992. To score those 109 goals, he only needed to play 149 encounters, until their retirement in 2006, the vast majority were in qualifying matches for the World Cup, although he also ‘wet’ in the Asian Cup. A tournament at the end third with his team in 2004, after defeating Bahrain in the last match with double yours.
Of course, without a doubt the big appearances of Ali Daei at the media level with Iran were the World. Got to participate in two, France 1998 and Germany 2006. In none of them did they pass the first phase, although in the first they won the match of the second day against the United States (2-1).
In 2006 he said goodbye tol international football in the 2006 World Cup match against Angola (1-1), where he played the 90 minutes. The pity for him is that never could score in one of those championships. As a curiosity, the game before Angola that Iran had played was against the Portugal … from Cristiano Ronaldo! They did not coincide on the lawn, but it is still striking. It was a relay generational in the history of national team football.
