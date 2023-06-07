Alfredo Benavides He has become one of the most recognized figures of Peruvian comedy, thanks to his trajectory of more than two decades. In 1984, he started in the business at just 17 years old. Throughout this process, he not only found his calling, but also love. At that time, he began a controversial relationship with a symbol of national humor, the late actress Roxana Ávalos, remembered as the “Serafina Guard.” Next, we will tell you the details of this love that lasted five years.

How was the relationship between Alfredo Benavides and Roxana Ávalos?

Alfredo Benavides recalled his relationship with the beloved comedian Roxana Ávalos, who was 15 years older than him, although this detail went unnoticed between them. “I was the Cristian Zuárez of the time, the first, the one that everyone was scared of, that everyone was talking about,” he told Trome.

She mentioned that the relatives, on her part, did not accept their romance. “I remember that, in his time, his sister and his brother-in-law, when they met me, I got out of the car and instead of greeting me they said: ‘What, is he?’, with a face. And the sister (she said): ‘he’s a boy!’ ‘What a c *** child,’ she (Roxana) said. I spent five years with her.”he added.

Alfredo Benavides began a relationship with Roxana Ávalos when he was 17 years old. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast

Jorge Benavides’ younger brother explained why Roxana Avalos marked the Peruvian comedy. “It was very complicated, but I learned a lot from her because she had a lot of character. She was a person who put herself on an equal footing with anyone, that was part of her success. That was the success of the ‘Serafina Guard’”.

What disease did Roxana Ávalos have?

The “Golden Skinny” passed away on October 31, 2000 and her departure marked the national mood. Figures like Ricky Tosso and Manolo Rojas, her classmates and friends from “Risas y salsa”, accompanied her at her funeral. In an interview with Gisela Valcárcel, Roxana Ávalos revealed the disease she was diagnosed with.

“I really have a disease, I have lung cancer, but I am very well. I was never serious. (They told me) you have cancer and the next day they gave me chemotherapy. Why me, if I have so many plans. I have two children (…). (I) told myself, no way, I cried for a couple of hours and I don’t remember the disease anymore, “said the actress.

Roxana Ávalos marked Peruvian comedy with her character of the ‘Guardia Serafina’. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast

According to Alfredo Benavides, he was the one who “indirectly discovered” his illness. “She came to ATV when we were making ‘Los incorrigibles’, and we, as artists, collect money from the insurance from time to time. It was a lot of money. At that time, Roxana sold toys because she was off TV and she came to offer some things here, ”he said.

He mentioned that in the health insurance he came across a doctor and recommended that he have a general check-up, in which they finally discovered the cancer. He “said ‘you stay’ and that’s where the whole story of his family began.”

