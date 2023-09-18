Cruz Azul is going from bad to worse. The team led by Joaquín Moreno is having a nightmare season: the cement producers are in second-to-last place in the general table with just five points, the product of one victory, two draws and five losses.
The reinforcements of the Celeste Machine for the Apertura 2023 of the MX League, except for Diber Cambindo, who has had a rebound in recent days, have been left to duty.
One of the signings most criticized by fans has been that of Kevin Castaño. The young Colombian midfielder arrived at La Noria with very good references, but he has had few opportunities and has shined little in the time he has been on the field.
The 22-year-old center, originally from Itagüí, has only played 302 minutes, spread over five games, in the Apertura 2023.
In the most recent match, against Mazatlán FC, he played 12 minutes and gave an assist.
Due to his inconsistency and little participation, Castaño has been compared to Alex Castro, another Colombian midfielder who played with Cruz Azul and did not have an outstanding step.
Álex Castro is a Colombian midfielder who played for the Celeste Machine and who had an uneventful time despite the expectations that his signing generated.
Castro, with a more offensive profile than Castaño, signed with Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2020 tournament and arrived from Deportivo Cali of the Colombian first division.
During his year as a Machine player, he barely played 400 minutes over nine games. He only gave one assist.
In January 2021, the Celeste Machine loaned him to Atlético Nacional. A year later, he was loaned to Nacional of Uruguay. At the beginning of 2023, as a free agent, he signed for Águilas Doradas and currently plays for Deportes Tolima.
Will Álex Castro’s story be repeated with Kevin Castaño?
#Alex #Castro #compared #Kevin #Castaño
Leave a Reply