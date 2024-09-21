Alessandra Spaizzi is the woman killed by her husband with gunshots: her 15-year-old son was also injured while trying to defend her

A family tragedy has shaken the hamlet of Vago di Lavagno, in the province of Verona. Alessandra Spiazzi, 58, was found dead in the kitchen of her home, the victim of what appears to be yet another femicide. The tragedy occurred on the afternoon of Friday, September 20. A few gunshots shattered the silence of a community that until that moment had appeared calm.

Another femicide in Italy: Alessandra Spiazzi was 58 years old

Next to Alessandra’s lifeless body, rescuers found her 15-year-old son, seriously injured and now hospitalized in critical condition at the Borgo Trento hospital. Investigators are working to clarify the dynamics of what happened, while the Carabinieri are defining the case as a family drama.

Neighbors said they heard the shots and immediately alerted the authorities. However, there was nothing more that could be done for the woman. The scene found by the 118 rescuers was desperate: the young man, in a pool of blood, was fighting for his life. The Spiazzi-Feltre family was well-known and actively involved in social work.

The first investigations do not exclude any hypothesis, but official sources have clarified that Alessandra’s husband, Luciano Feltrea 60-year-old firefighter, is not involved in the tragedy. He has been described as a “person informed of the facts” and not a suspect. It remains to be seen what led to such a tragic escalation in a seemingly whole and community-engaged family.

Alessandra Spiazzi, a retired call center operator, was also president of the association “Willing mothers of Lavagno“, which fights against all forms of violence. A commitment that the family has always carried forward, together with active participation in parish activities.

The mayor of Lavagno, Matthew Vanzanexpressed his sorrow for the situation, announcing that the day of the funeral will be declared a day of mourning. He also canceled a musical event scheduled for that evening, as a testimony to the gravity and sadness that has affected the community.

Investigators are now trying to gather useful information from those who lived next to the family, while forensic experts continue their work of reporting. What really happened is shrouded in mystery but the screams coming from the house, reported by neighbors, open a terrible scenario that ended in the worst possible way.