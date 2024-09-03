Alessandra Freschet, the 15-year-old student who died on the plane that crashed in Premariaccio, was meeting her schoolmates for the first time

He was just 15 years old Alessandra Freschetthe student who lost her life during her first flight orientation lesson held near the Premariaccio airstrip, in the province of Udine. The instructor also died with her Simone Fant31 years old, who had obtained his pilot’s license just over a year ago.

tragedy in flight

The tragic accident occurred yesterday afternoon, September 2, right in front of the young student’s classmates. All united by the same goal: to achieve the flying license.

Alessandra Freschet: who was the very young victim

15-year-old Alessandra Freschet was a student at the aeronautical institute Time Of Udine who was participating together with some of his companions in a day dedicated to flying. The girl, originally from Roveredo in Pianolived in the boarding school and was a great fan of flying and engines.

Alessandra Freschet, died at 15

Numerous and full of pain the messages of condolence dedicated to her on social media, including that of the mayor Christmas: “We are close to his family”.

The dynamics of the tragic accident

According to witnesses to the accident, the ultralight aircraft progressively lost altitude, then crashed and caught fire in the bush after a desperate landing attempt.

Despite their terrible injuries, the girl and the pilot managed to get out of the aircraft and were then rescued by the paramedics, who promptly arrived at the crash site. They were rushed to the hospital in the capital of Friuli, where their conditions unfortunately worsened, leading them both to their deaths during the night.

plane crash in Premariacco

By order of the Prosecutor’s Officethe wreckage of the crashed plane has been seized by the Carabinieri. Investigations are currently underway to ascertain the causes of the terrible accident.

Both the Volta school in Udine and the town hall of Roveredo in Piano are in mourning today, with the mayor Paul Nadal who gathered around Alessandra’s parents and 17-year-old sister, shocked by the grief of the tragic loss.