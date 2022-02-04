Mexico.- This Thursday afternoon the businessman Alberto Baillères González died, who in 2021 was considered by the magazine Forbes As the fourth richest man of the Mexican Republic.

Through his official social networks, the journalist Joaquín López-Dóriga announced the death of the owner of the Palacio de Hierro stores and the financial group GNP Seguros.

Known as the “Mexican King Midas” being the owner of the mine Frenillo, which is one of the largest silver producers in the world, Alberto Baillères González was born on August 22, 1931 in Mexico City.

In 2015, during the government of former President Enrique Peña Nieto, the Mexican businessman was awarded the Medal of Honor Belisario Dominguez by the Congress of the Union, due to its philanthropic and social work.

He studied Economics at the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM), a higher academic institution that was founded by his father, Raúl Baillères, who also founded the Industrias Peñuela company in 1887, which owns the Fresnillo mine.

After graduating with a degree in Economics, Magna Cum Laude, years later, in 1999, the businessman received the Honorary Doctorate in recognition of his achievements and his leadership in educational, social and business development in Mexico.

It was in 1951 when he began his professional career working at Banco de Comercio while still studying Economics at ITAM. In this institution he came to occupy the position of branch manager.

In 157, a year after completing his university studies, Alberto Baillères González entered the Montezuma Brewery as a beer vendor in Mexico City. After that, he held various positions within the company, and in 1964 he was promoted to CEO of the company.

In 1963 he was appointed General Manager of El Palacio de Hierro, where he carried out a major restructuring of the company, while in 1967 he was appointed Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Directors of all the Bal Group companies.

After his father died in 1967, he had to take the leadership of the family businesses, among which were Cervecería Moctezuma, Peñafiel Springs and Mexican Metallurgical Company Peñoles.

Subsequently, Baillères decided to merge Credito Hipotecario, Credito Hipotecario del Sur, Banco Minero y Mercantil and Credito Minero y Mercantil into Banca Cremi, and also agglomerated the insurers Nacional Compañía de Seguros and La Provincial into Grupo Nacional Provincial.