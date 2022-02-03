The US government announced this Thursday (3) that Amir Mohamed Said Abd al-Rahman al-Mawlahead of the Islamic State (IS), was killed in a special operation in Syria.

He assumed the leadership post of the terrorist group after the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in late 2019. At the time, IS said he was “a prominent figure in jihad”.

According to information from the Counter Extremism Project (CEP), he was a soldier in the Iraqi army and graduated from the Mosul University of Islamic Sciences. Mawla, also known as “the emir”, had organized the massacre of the Yazidi minority. The US State Department reported that he was born in Mosul, Iraq, in 1976.

He is said to have approached al-Qaeda in 2003, after the US invasion of Iraq and the capture of Saddam Hussein.

“In addition to his responsibilities in mass terrorism, ‘Abu Omar the Turkmen’ plays an important role in the jihadist campaign to liquidate the Yazidi minority through massacres, expulsion and sexual enslavement”, says Jean-Pierre Filiu, professor at Sciences-Po, Instituto of Political Studies in Paris, and a specialist in jihadism.

Approaching the United States

According to a series of articles in The Washington Post, he came to act as a US informant in the late 2000s, when he was imprisoned, including helping to identify IS members in Iraq between 2007 and 2008. receive a counterpart from the US government, he would have stopped cooperating.

The US State Department says he left al-Qaeda for a prominent position in the Islamic State. The two groups became rivals in 2014.

how was the operation

The special operation was launched in the early hours of Thursday (3) in northwest Syria. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), the attack left 17 dead, including 3 civilian women and 4 children.

The United States claimed that Al Mawla had set off explosive devices when he was surrounded by the American Special Forces and blown up the third floor of the building he was in.

