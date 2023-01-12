Ada Gabriela Bueno Böttger was born on April 25, 1934 and was the first winner of Miss Peru. After her, popular figures such as Gladys Zender, Madeileine Hartog Bell, Jessica Newton, Maju Mantilla, among others, would follow her lead. With her triumph, she managed to be the representative of Peru in the number one edition of the international contest miss Universe.

It should be noted that the beauty pageant that she chose as the winner of 2022 to Alessia Rovegno was organized at that time by the newspaper La Crónica and was held in a well-known club Lime. Likewise, despite her short 18 years, Ada Gabriela Bueno Böttger was more than a beautiful face, because she also stood out academically.

Who was Ada Gabriela Bueno Böttger?

Ana Gabriela Bueno Böttger He was born in Abancay, Apurímac. When she came to be crowned as Miss Peru in 1952, she had barely reached the age of majority. Also, she was a student who was studying the career of Physical Sciences at the National University of San Marcos.

Upon being elected representative of Peru, she traveled to the US, exactly to Long Beach, California, to compete in the first Miss Universe. The abanquina wasted beauty and beauty along with 30 other contestants on the night of Saturday, June 28, 1952.

Ana Gabriela Bueno Böttger studied Physical Sciences and Architecture. Photo: composition LR/Blog/Apurimac Mayo

However, the beauty queen would be the Finnish armi kuusela. This did not stop her, but rather motivated her to continue her academic studies. She continued her degree from San Marcos at a California university, but then she decided to study Architecture at the University of Berkeley, one of the most prestigious public universities in the world.

There, finally, in 1960, he graduated. Subsequently, he worked for more than 10 years at the Bechtel Corporation, a renowned architecture and construction company. Her father recounted the memories of the ex-beauty queen in 2001, he would die the following year in Berkeley.