He SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, detected at the beginning of years in the city of Wuhan, it will not be the only virus that passes from animals to humans. This is how blunt the general director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“We know with certainty that in the future there will be new viruses and other so-called X diseases“The WHO president said at a press conference, warning that the increase in these probabilities is due to industrialization and the reduction of wilderness areas.

However, he assures, “we have the tools to stop them and we know that the only way to confront these global threats is with a global community, united in solidarity and committed to cooperation. “

Growth of COVID-19 infections

In recent weeks, a strong increase in positive cases of coronavirus. In fact, on September 18 a new record of infections worldwide: 316,348.

Given this evolution, the director of the organization has urged the countries to take steps to reduce the level of contagion and thus avoid collapses in health centers. “This pandemic has shown that regardless of whether they are rich or poor countries, health systems can be overwhelmed and essential services can collapse. All countries must work together and invest to ensure that a pandemic of this magnitude will never happen again“.