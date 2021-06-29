The World Health Organization (WHO) revealed the detection of the Nipah virus in two species of bats in India. This virus is possible transmission from animals to humans through contact with contaminated food or infected people.

The initial discovery took place in 1998 and scientists at the National Institute of Virology in India found the virus again in March 2020 in caves in the state of Maharashtra. According to experts, bats are the pathogen’s natural hosts.

Symptoms that this virus can cause in humans range from headaches and muscle pain, vomiting, fever, sore throat, drowsiness, pneumonia or severe breathing problems and dizziness.

WHO has warned that there are currently no vaccines or drugs to treat this virus, so Nipah’s mortality rate is 40% to 75%, as there are other serious symptoms, such as seizures, that can leave patients in a coma in 24 to 48 hours.

