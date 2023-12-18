Home page World

Teresa Toth

The infectious disease MPOX is spreading rapidly in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A global threat could be imminent.

Kinshasa – The World Health Organization fears that the infectious disease MPOX will spread. It is currently primarily detected in the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, the disease is spreading rapidly there and could soon pose a danger to the entire world. Meanwhile, the coronavirus continues to mutate – the so-called Pirola variant is causing new, unpleasant symptoms.

MPOX virus is spreading – “are concerned that there will be international transmission”

“We are concerned that there will be international transmission,” said WHO specialist Rosamund Lewis on Friday (December 15) in Geneva. She noted that Congo is already seeing a “rapid” increase in cases and that outbreaks have now been reported in several Asian countries. The outbreak “poses a risk to people in DRC, in neighboring countries and around the world.” Most recently, researchers have discovered what is believed to be the first “vampire” virus.

Officials in Kinshasa have already reported more than 13,000 suspected cases this year, more than double last year's numbers, Lewis said. Over 600 infected people have already died. It is particularly worrying that for the first time more women than men are infected in the areas affected by the epidemic. According to Lewis, this is probably related to sex work in Congo. At the end of November, the WHO sounded the alarm about the infection situation in Congo and sent a team of experts to the Central African country.

In the worst case scenario, an infection with MPOX can lead to death

MPOX is a viral disease that can be transmitted from infected animals to humans. To prevent stigmatization, the WHO renamed the disease, known for years as monkeypox, about a year ago. The viruses originally occurred mainly in rodents in West and Central Africa. Transmission from person to person is possible through close contact, for example during sexual intercourse. Compared to smallpox, which has been eradicated for around 40 years, Mpox infections are usually much milder, but can also be severe and, in rare cases, lead to death. Typical symptoms of the disease are fever and skin pustules.

WHO declared an international health emergency due to MPOX

In May 2022, the disease began to spread outside of Africa, particularly in Europe. Men who have sex with men were particularly affected. As with Corona, the WHO declared a health emergency of international concern, which was lifted in May 2023. The Corona emergency was also declared over by the WHO in May of this year.

According to the WHO, more than 92,000 cases of infection have been recorded in 117 countries worldwide since May 2022. The number of reported cases has recently increased again, from around 100 cases per month in June, July and August to now “more than 1,000 per month,” said Lewis. There are outbreaks particularly in Asia, particularly in Japan, Vietnam, China and Indonesia. Cambodia also recorded its first case this week. The WHO is working hard to develop a vaccine. (tt/afp)