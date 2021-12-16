Home page politics

Anyone who meets family and friends at Christmas should exercise caution. The WHO recommends tests and booster vaccinations © Sven Hoppe / dpa

The European Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) appeals to be careful in view of the pandemic situation during the Christmas holidays.

Copenhagen – “If you plan to meet friends and family, keep the groups small and, if possible, take a test beforehand,” said a statement on Thursday. Even those who are fully vaccinated should avoid crowded and cramped places and wear a mask.

“We are dealing with two highly transferable variants that have the potential to overwhelm our already overloaded health systems,” said WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Henri Kluge, with a view to Delta and Omikron. Anyone who is eligible for a third dose should get vaccinated as soon as possible. Even with the Omikron variant, vaccines are the best way to prevent serious illnesses and deaths. (dpa)