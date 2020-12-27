World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus has warned of new pandemics and called on the world to prepare to face new challenges. He stated this in a distributed video message in connection with the International Day of Anti-Epidemic Preparedness. TASS…

According to him, the pandemic that emerged in 2020 will not be the last, as outbreaks of viruses are a reality in life. “It’s hard to believe that a year ago, COVID-19 was completely unknown to us. Over the past 12 months, our world has turned upside down, ”the head of the WHO stressed. Thus, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic “has gone beyond the disease itself and has far-reaching consequences for societies and economies.”

Ghebreyesus called for lessons to be learned from what happened, in particular, to direct investments in the prevention of emergencies and the development of primary health care. He also found it necessary to take into account the critical interactions between humans and animals, as well as the threats associated with climate change – as the current pandemic has shown a close relationship between the health of people, animals and the planet.

Earlier, the number of cases of coronavirus infection in the world exceeded 80 million. As of December 26, 80,027,056 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the world. Of these, more than 45 million have recovered and more than 1.7 million have died. The largest number of detected infections is observed in the USA, India, Brazil.