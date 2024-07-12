Home page World

The danger still seems far away. But nowadays pathogens are often just a flight away. Could there be a new, worse wave of monkeypox?

Geneva – Two years ago, more than 100 countries reported outbreaks of the infectious disease Mpox. The wave of disease once called monkeypox ended up being mild. But now a new variant is circulating. “It is without a doubt the most dangerous of the known Mpox variants,” said John Claude Udahemuka, lecturer at the University of Rwanda, at a recent information event.

Variant Ib (Roman 1 b) spreads from person to person without sexual contact, causes more severe symptoms than other variants and is life-threatening for children, explained Udahemuka.

Monkeypox variant is rampant in Africa – but “it can also reach Europe”

The virus variant is currently spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo. “Experts are alarmed because it is spreading uncontrollably in the remote region. It could also reach Europe,” warns the World Health Organization (WHO). The disease was formerly called monkeypox because it was first detected in monkeys in the 1950s.

For WHO emergency relief coordinator Mike Ryan, the spread to Europe is not the biggest concern: Rich countries have shown during the 2022 Mpox outbreak that they have the resources to contain the spread. “My biggest concern is that the disease will spread in populations that are experiencing severe poverty, have little access to medical care and may have problems trusting authorities,” Ryan said.

Monkeypox virus: New variant causes more severe symptoms

Infections with the so-called clade Ib cause a more severe rash all over the body and longer lasting symptoms. Women suffer miscarriages and the disease is life-threatening for children, explained Leandre Murhula Masirika, research coordinator of the health authority of South Kivu in Congo. He showed photos of women and children with pea-sized pustules all over their bodies, including on their heads. “We are very concerned about the outbreak,” said WHO MPox expert Rosamund Lewis.

The WHO is trying to inform the population about the dangers through information campaigns in the border areas with Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda.

Danger of monkeypox spreading: Place with international airport particularly affected

The new variant has been spreading since September 2023 from the remote mining town of Kamituga in eastern Congo. Cases have now been reported in many towns, including Goma, which has an international airport. It is only a matter of time before the new variant spreads beyond the region, Masirika said.

It is unknown how many Ib infections there have been. Only seriously ill patients have sought hospital treatment, said Trudie Lang, professor of global Health at Oxford University. “This is probably just the tip of the iceberg. It is possible that the incubation period is long, which means that people can infect others without knowing it.”

Up to now, Mpox has been transmitted either through contact with wild animals and their meat (clade I) or through sexual contact, especially among men who have sex with men (clade II). Although the new variant initially spread through sex workers, it is now spreading from person to person regardless of such contact, said Udahemuka. In one school, for example, many children became infected while playing with an infected person.

Effect of vaccination against new monkeypox variant unclear

Whether the smallpox vaccine, which also protects against the previously known variants of Mpox, is effective against the new variant has not yet been researched, said Udahemuka.

Since the 1970s, cases of Mpox in humans have been known, especially in Central and West Africa. For a long time, there was herd immunity thanks to vaccinations against smallpox. Since monkeypox was eradicated worldwide in 1980 and vaccinations were stopped, the number of cases has increased.

In 2022, outbreaks with clade IIb were reported from more than 100 countries, including Germany. In most countries, the main victims were men who have sex with men. Most had mild symptoms.

In biology, a “clade” refers to a closed community of descent that includes a common ancestor and all of its descendants.

It is still unknown whether the current vaccine protects against the new variant. © Niaid/Niaid/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Monkeypox situation in Germany

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 3,800 Mpox cases have been recorded in Germany so far, mostly in 2022. There were no deaths among them. Less than one percent of the registered infections affected women, adolescents or children.

At the end of June 2024, the RKI had not yet addressed the new variant in Congo in an assessment of the situation. “The RKI currently considers the risk to the health of the general population in Germany to be low,” it states. dpa