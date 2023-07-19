Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

The WHO warns of “deadly” heat with devastating effects. In a dramatic appeal, she calls on governments to take immediate action.

Copenhagen – The world groans under the Extreme weather, with heat and storms. New ones keep rolling over Europe Record heatwaves in tropical conditions – with 60,000 heat deaths in the past year alone. Climate change is becoming tangible Health hazard experts warn: “We are not prepared”.

On Monday (18 July), WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, a dramatic incendiary letter: “Amid the devastating effects of the extreme heat, I appeal to governments across Europe: Without preparation, the heat can be deadly”. There is a “desperate, urgent need for regional and global action.”

“Existential threat to humanity”: WHO director warns of deadly climate crisis

In Temperatures are rising twice as fast in Europe as in the rest of the world. “According to new assessments recently published in the journal Nature were published, more than 60,000 people died in Europe last year alone as a result of extreme heat – three times more than previously assumed,” explains the doctor. The study a research team from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) had determined the values.

The numbers are alarming. In 2022 – in the hottest summer on the continent since records began – Germany had the third most heat victims in Europe with a total of 8173 deaths and 98 heat deaths per million inhabitants – after Italy with 18,010 deaths and Spain with 11,324 deaths.

“New normal with devastating impact on health and well-being”

But the frightening statistics also appear in the Politics that are only gradually reactinghas not yet arrived sufficiently: “We must take immediate measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones, even if longer-term measures are urgently needed for our region and our world,” urges the WHO Europe Director.

It is important to focus on the climate change with its “new normal” and its “devastating effects on health and wellbeing” and learn life-saving knowledge.

For the millions of people affected by heat waves these days, and for many who go on vacation, “Check weather reports regularly, follow local advice and check weather-related health risks from reputable sources.”

New WHO thermal protection campaign: #KeepCool aims to save lives

The practical advice from the WHO Regional Office for Europe’s #KeepCool campaign is now to prevent the worst health effects of heat:

Avoid heat: Stay indoors during the hottest part of the day and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Stay in the shade, do not leave children and animals in parked vehicles.

Stay indoors during the hottest part of the day and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Stay in the shade, do not leave children and animals in parked vehicles. Go to cool places: Spend at least 2-3 hours a day in a cool place, especially if necessary and possible.

Spend at least 2-3 hours a day in a cool place, especially if necessary and possible. Keep interiors cool: Use the night air to cool your home and use blinds or shutters to reduce heat stress during the day. Turn off as many electrical devices as possible.

Use the night air to cool your home and use blinds or shutters to reduce heat stress during the day. Turn off as many electrical devices as possible. Protect body from heat and keep hydrated: Wear light clothing, take a cool shower or bath, and drink water regularly. Avoid sugary or caffeinated and alcoholic beverages.

Wear light clothing, take a cool shower or bath, and drink water regularly. Avoid sugary or caffeinated and alcoholic beverages. Watch out for people at risk: Be aware of family, friends, and neighbors who may need help.

Be aware of family, friends, and neighbors who may need help. If you or others feel unwell, dizzy, headache or weak, act immediately: Find a cool place, drink water and take your body temperature.

Find a cool place, drink water and take your body temperature. Get help for heat cramps and high temperature: Rest in a cool place, drink solutions containing electrolytes, and seek medical attention for persistent cramps or unusual symptoms.

Rest in a cool place, drink solutions containing electrolytes, and seek medical attention for persistent cramps or unusual symptoms. If the symptoms are serious, such as dry, hot skin, delirium, convulsions, or loss of consciousness, call a doctor or an ambulance immediately.

WHO warns of deadly heat in Europe: ‘Adapting to our new reality’

Kluge concludes his fire letter by reminding us that the climate crisis is an existential threat that we will not only have to face this summer, but also in the years and decades to come. It is high time for resolute regional and global action to effectively counter this threat.

Action on climate change could therefore not be tied to any particular government or political party – “it really has to be a bipartisan issue, represented by all sides of the political spectrum, from left to right”.

Without going directly into the current debate, Kluge also takes a stand for young climate activists and their protest: “It is crucial that we involve the youth, because they are really committed to the climate problem they inherit and are often full of ideas and solutions.” (uha)