Geneva (WAM)

The World Health Organization has warned of the consequences of a new wave of cholera outbreak in Sudan due to floods, water contamination, hygiene and sanitation in displacement camps and the local community.

Dr. Shabl Al-Sahbani, the organization’s representative in Sudan, said during a press conference held yesterday in Geneva that within one month since the first suspected cases were reported, 658 cases of infection and 28 deaths were monitored in five states, explaining that there was an increase in the number of deaths by 4.3%.

He pointed out that among the five states, Kassala recorded the highest number of cases, amounting to 473 cases of infection, followed by Gadarif with 110 cases, and Al-Jazeera with 51 cases, while Khartoum and the Nile River recorded smaller numbers.

He noted that these cases are not linked to the previous cholera outbreak that was declared in September 2023 and technically ended in May 2024, and stressed that the organization is working closely with federal and state ministries of health to coordinate the response to the cholera outbreak while prepositioning cholera kits and other essential medical supplies in high-risk states in anticipation of risks associated with the rainy season.

Shabal Al-Sahbani stressed the need for the organization and partners to have safe and unhindered access to all affected areas in order to respond strongly to the cholera outbreak, in addition to sustainable financial support to deal with the increasing health needs resulting from diseases, malnutrition, natural hazards such as heavy rainfall, floods and direct threats of war.

He said that the Sudan Response Plan for 2024 has only been funded by 37.4% so far, and after 8 months from the beginning of the year, the health response has been funded by 42.7%.