Gaza (Union)

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that the fuel shortage poses a catastrophic risk to the health system in Gaza, which has been exhausted by the war that has been going on for about 9 months.

“Only 90,000 liters of fuel entered Gaza on Wednesday,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on the X platform, noting that “the health sector alone needs 80,000 liters per day, forcing the United Nations, including the World Health Organization, and its partners to make impossible choices.”

Israel controls everything that enters the besieged Strip, which has been suffering since the outbreak of the war from a severe shortage of fuel necessary to operate hospital generators, as well as humanitarian vehicles, bakeries, and even water desalination units.

Currently, limited quantities of fuel are allocated to major hospitals, such as Nasser Medical Center, Al Amal Hospital, the Kuwaiti field hospital, and 21 Palestinian Red Crescent ambulances.

Tedros insisted that fuel was needed to avoid a complete shutdown of health services.

He said, “After the European Hospital in Gaza went out of service on July 2, the cessation of service in any other hospital would have a catastrophic impact.”

Nasser Medical Complex made an urgent appeal to provide it with fuel to operate the intensive care unit.

He said most of its departments were out of service, and warned that it was now facing the risk of power outages. The hospital is facing a particularly tragic situation after hundreds of patients and wounded were transferred to it after the European Hospital was evacuated.

In turn, the Kuwaiti field hospital issued an appeal saying that it was in dire need of fuel.

“Restrictions on the Kerem Shalom crossing, the only crossing currently open, and insecurity and difficulty of movement have eroded our ability to maintain fuel supplies for health and humanitarian operations,” said the WHO Director-General.

Tedros called for ensuring the sustainable flow of fuel, food, water and medical supplies into Gaza, after military operations in Rafah completely disrupted access to the main fuel storage facility.

In a related context, humanitarian workers reported continued bombing in Gaza, where tens of thousands of people who were displaced from their homes in response to Israeli evacuation orders were forced to return after finding no place to shelter them.

UNRWA said thousands were taking refuge in agency schools and government buildings, adding that others “have already begun to return due to lack of space in other areas.”

UNRWA has repeatedly warned that living conditions have become “unbearable” due to mountains of waste and garbage piling up along roads and near temporary shelters.

She noted that an estimated 85,000 people left the Shujaiya area in the north of the Strip over the past week, while the latest data indicates that at least 66,700 more people were displaced from eastern Khan Younis and Rafah in the south, following new evacuation orders issued last Monday.