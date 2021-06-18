The third wave of new coronavirus infections is growing in Africa with the variants, warned the World Health Organization (WHO) office on the continent, calling for an increase in the supply of vaccines.

The number of cases is increasing 22% per week across the continent, according to Matshidiso Moeti, WHO director for Africa, at a virtual press conference from headquarters in the Republic of Congo’s capital, Brazaville.

+ Indigenous people may have permanent vaccination against covid-19

The official called for more vaccines to be delivered to the continent: “Africa needs these doses here and now to contain the third wave”, she said. “Almost 12 million people are now fully vaccinated, but this represents less than 1% of the continent’s population,” said WHO.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, Namibia and Uganda recorded their highest number of weekly cases since the start of the pandemic. According to the organization, this increase is largely due to the seasonally cooler climate in southern Africa and the spread of more contagious strains.

“The Delta variant (of Indian origin) has been reported in 14 African countries and the Beta and Alpha variants have been found in more than 25 countries across the continent,” according to the WHO.

The World Health Organization Africa has also seen an acceleration of vaccination on the continent, with more than 5 million doses administered in the last five days, compared to a weekly average of 3.5 million doses in the last three weeks.

Africa has a total of 136,030 deaths associated with covid-19 and the total number of cases on the continent is 5,108,888 since the start of the pandemic.

