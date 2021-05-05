Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) have warned people against consuming excessive amounts of salt. So, according to the new report of the organization, most of the world’s population on average consumes at least 10 grams of salt per day, while the maximum norm established by the WHO is 5 grams. This is reported by “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

Eating too much salt is dangerous, including increasing the likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease, experts say. They also noted that consumption of processed foods quickly increased sodium intake in the body.

The report also indicates that most people do not know how much salt they are consuming. The document provided guidelines for the salt content of foods, including bread, butter, chips, biscuits, pizza and canned food.

