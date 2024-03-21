Home page World

From: Florian Neuroth

Press Split

In recent years, more and more people around the world have been infected with cholera. Because the vaccine is missing, the WHO is now calling for “immediate measures”.

Geneva – The situation is worrying. 72 million doses of cholera vaccine were needed around the world last year, but only 36 million doses left production. The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this on Wednesday and called for “immediate measures” in view of the sharp increase in the number of cases in recent years. The International Vaccine Coordination Group (ICG), in which the WHO is involved, called for “immediate action to curb the unprecedented increase in global cholera cases” in recent years.

The background to the call is the numerous cholera outbreaks in recent years. Since 2021, more and more people have been infected with the life-threatening disease that is transmitted primarily through contaminated water and contaminated food. The WHO estimated that cholera cases in 2022 will have more than doubled compared to 2021 – 437,000 people are said to have had cholera in 2022. The WHO expects more than 700,000 cases by 2023.

72 million doses of cholera vaccine are needed, but only 36 million doses have been produced. © Anas Alkharboutli/dpa

People become infected with cholera bacteria through contaminated water and food

Cholera is an infection of the intestines with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. The disease can be fatal. Infections from person to person are rare; the pathogen usually finds its way into the body through food or water that has been contaminated with intestinal secretions from infected people. Thanks to hygienic standards, the disease practically no longer occurs in Germany these days – the German one Company for Tropical Medicine, Travel Medicine and Global Health speaks of 27 cases between 2001 and 2020.

In regions with poorer hygiene conditions, however, outbreaks can occur again and again, especially after serious disasters or in crisis regions. The Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Zambia and Zimbabwe are particularly affected.

According to Foreign Affairs Government office The disease often occurs in countries that do not have separate drinking water and wastewater systems. The ministry names the Indian subcontinent, Central Africa and Central and South America as regions where cholera occurs.

Storms with floods are partly responsible for the spread of cholera

The UN children's fund Unicef ​​recently warned of the consequences of a months-long cholera epidemic in eastern and southern Africa. Researchers also blamed the outbreak responsible for the El Niño weather phenomenon. Storms and heavy rain caused the sewers to overflow. Something similar happened in autumn 2023 after the severe floods in Libya.

The Foreign Office is warning German tourists online about outbreaks, most recently in the Comoros after a ship arrived there with infected people from Tanzania. At the beginning of the month, more than 3,000 people were stuck on a cruise ship off Mauritius for days. The authorities had refused entry – due to a possible corona outbreak.

Massive loss of water and salt after a cholera infection can lead to death

This is not surprising, because the disease is dangerous. According to the Federal Foreign Office, an infection is often asymptotic and only a small proportion of those infected actually become ill after an outbreak, but the consequences of intestinal infection can still be serious. Sick people have vomiting diarrhea, abdominal pain and voluminous stools with mucus.

Because of the increase in cholera cases, the WHO is calling for immediate action. © Yahya Arhab/dpa

The body can lose massive amounts of water and salt in just a few hours. Those infected can ultimately die from dehydration and the resulting circulatory shock. How big the risk is is difficult to quantify. In the recent past, the WHO estimated the number of cholera deaths worldwide at up to 143,000 people, but the organization assumed 1.3 to 1.4 million cases.

Even in 2024, too few vaccines against cholera will be produced

One thing is clear: global vaccine stocks are under unprecedented pressure, according to the ICG coordination group. WHO, Unicef, the aid organization Doctors Without Borders and the Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies are jointly participating in this. The ICG monitors and distributes global vaccine supplies.

Measures are needed to prevent outbreaks and produce more vaccines. According to the ICG, between 37 million and 50 million doses of cholera vaccine will be produced in 2024 – too few. Supplies “probably remain insufficient to meet the needs of the millions of people affected by cholera.” The South Korean company EuBiologics is currently the only company in the world producing a cholera vaccine. No further laboratory will probably start production until 2025. According to the WHO, more vaccine doses were demanded from 2021 to 2023 than in the entire previous decade.

The coordination group had therefore already recommended in October 2022 that in future vaccinations should only be administered with one can instead of two, as was usual until then. This shortens protection but offers more people the opportunity to be vaccinated. In addition, more investment should be made in wastewater systems and drinking water supplies, the group demands. New vaccines would also have to be approved quickly and then come onto the market in sufficient quantities and affordably. (flon/dpa/AFP)