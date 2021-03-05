The World Health Organization warned of the negative consequences that would have to relax the measures in different countries and territories while the vaccination campaigns advance. The organization showed special concern for Brazil, where the outbreak is going through its worst phase.

This March 4, officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) were concerned about the advance of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic that is taking place in Brazil. The Latin American country continues to report record numbers of deaths day after day and its health system is on the verge of collapse due in large part to the new variant of the virus found in its territory.

“Now is not the time for Brazil or anywhere else to relax,” Mike Ryan, WHO’s leading emergency expert, explained in an online briefing on Friday. The expert also indicated that “the arrival of vaccines is a time of great hope” but that it could also become a time when “concentration” in efforts to contain the pandemic could be lost.

“We think we have overcome this (the pandemic). We have not,” added Ryan. “Countries will regress to a third and fourth boom (of cases) if we are not careful,” he said.

Family and friends carry the coffin during the burial of a victim of the coronavirus pandemic at the Belem Novo cemetery in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on March 5, 2021. REUTERS – DIEGO VARA

Daily deaths in Brazil could rise to 3,000

The group of experts that supports the Brazilian government in the health emergency warned this Friday that deaths from the disease in the country could reach up to 3,000 a day if the nation does not take forceful measures to stop the spread of the virus.

The second wave of the pandemic in the country is being the deadliest, with an average of 1,250 deaths a day in the last 14 days. On Thursday, the Health Ministry recorded 75,102 new cases, the highest daily figure in its records since last July, and added 1,699 new deaths.

But despite these figures, the working group, made up of members of the Ministry of Health and the office of the government chief of staff, indicated that a greater restriction of social norms will be a difficult task to implement due to the reluctance in that sense of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Just a day earlier, the president asked citizens not to “whine” after the nation accumulated several days of record deaths from the disease. They were his last comments in a long list of pronouncements against the distancing measures and with which he has repeatedly downplayed the pandemic.

For his part, WHO Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the epidemic situation in Brazil as “very, very worrying” and warned of a possible regional spread. “If Brazil is not serious, it will continue to affect the entire neighborhood.”

Globally, the number of cases of the disease rose again last week after six weeks of being down, this occurs despite the delivery and inoculation with hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines against the disease that already they have been distributed in multiple countries.

With Reuters