The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an alert on three batches of falsified semaglutide, medicines used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity in some countries. The alert concerns products of a specific brand (Ozempic), discovered between October and December 2023, in Brazil, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United States of America. WHO’s Global Surveillance and Monitoring System (GSMS) has observed an increase in reports of falsified semaglutide products across all geographic regions since 2022, but this is the first official warning issued by WHO since confirmation of some reports. This drug is also the center of attention in several countries because it is also used improperly for weight loss.

“WHO advises health workers, regulators and the public to be aware of the circulation of these batches of falsified medicines,” said Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Deputy Director-General for Essential Medicines and Health Products. “We ask relevant parties to stop any use of suspected drugs and report them to the relevant authorities,” she added. Falsified products could have harmful effects on people’s health, the international organization recalls. If the products do not contain the necessary raw materials, falsified medicines can lead to health complications resulting from unmanaged blood glucose levels or weight. In other cases, another undeclared active ingredient, such as insulin, may be contained in the injection device, resulting in an unpredictable set of health risks or complications.

Semaglutide-based drugs are not among the WHO-recommended treatments for diabetes management due to their current high cost. The cost barrier, in fact, makes these products unsuitable for a public health approach, which aims to guarantee the widest possible access to medicines at a population level and to find a balance between the best consolidated standard of care and what is feasible on large scale in terms of resources. WHO is currently working on a rapid advisory guideline on the possible use of Ra GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, a group of molecules of which semaglutide is a part) for the treatment of obesity in adults and as part of a more comprehensive care model.