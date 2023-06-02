The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of an outbreak of fungal meningitis associated with surgical procedures performed under spinal anesthesia in the United States and Mexico.

On May 11, 2023, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notified the Mexican General Directorate of Epidemiology (DGE) of five cases of central nervous system infection (CNSI) in the US.

The five cases were women with a history of having undergone surgery under spinal anesthesia in Mexico. The surgeries were performed in two private clinics, located in the city of Matamoros, state of Tamaulipas, on the border with the United States.

Laboratory test results of samples collected from patients in the US and Mexico were consistent with meningitis caused by pathogenic fungi.

On May 13, the Tamaulipas Sanitary Jurisdiction closed the two private health establishments where these surgical procedures were performed. A follow-up of the exposed people began through telephone calls and home visits.

As the WHO recalls, fungal meningitis is rare, but “it can be fatal and requires immediate medical attention.” The Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference of Mexico (InDRE) has received five samples of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) that have tested positive for a fungus, ‘Fusarium solani’.

As of May 26, 2023, the health authorities of Mexico and the US have reported a total of 20 cases presenting signs and symptoms compatible with the CNSI.

In addition, according to the US health authorities, the laboratory results of nine suspected cases were compatible with meningitis. Two panfungal PCR tests were negative.

According to the investigation carried out, a total of 547 people underwent these procedures between January and April 2023 in the two affected private clinics, of which 304 (56%) reside in Mexico, 237 (43%) in the United States and one in Canada.

As of May 26, 2023, the US and Mexican health authorities have reported a total of 20 cases presenting with CNSI-consistent signs and symptoms, including two deaths reported by the US CDC.

Patients presented with symptoms including headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and fainting after receiving surgical procedures at these two clinics.

Although this disease is rare, the WHO recalls that medical and surgical procedures can lead to fungal meningitis if medical devices or medications are contaminated with fungi, or if proper infection prevention control practices are not adopted.

WHO advice

Since the origin of the outbreak has not yet been established, WHO Member States must remain vigilant. “It is extremely important that the affected Member States identify possible cases, establish the causal chain and determine if any substandard or falsified product or procedure could be related,” they say from the United Nations health agency.

The investigation of these cases will help to rapidly contain the source of the disease to prevent new suspected cases.

Likewise, the WHO recommends the continuation of laboratory analysis, the identification of cases and clinical care, the follow-up of potentially exposed persons, the investigation of outbreaks to identify the agent, the source, the vehicle and the route of transmission. transmission, the application of measures to prevent new infections, and the improvement of infection prevention and control (IPC) measures.

IPC measures should be strengthened in healthcare centers to prevent healthcare-associated transmission. Attention should be paid to ensuring compliance with injection safety practices, including compliance with regulations for disposal or reprocessing of medical devices (if reusable).

The processes used for the storage, transport and preparation of sharps, syringes and vials should be examined to ensure sterility before use in local healthcare facilities. The use of multidose vials should be avoided.

CIP practices in operating rooms should be reviewed and strengthened to ensure compliance, including proper use of personal protective equipment, prior to aseptic procedures, including skin antisepsis for safe administration of spinal anesthesia, as well as ensuring environmental cleanliness .

The WHO does not recommend any different specific measures for travelers visiting Mexico. Should symptoms suggestive of meningitis develop during or after travel, it is recommended that you seek medical attention and share your travel history with your healthcare provider.

Taking into account the information available on this event, the WHO advises against the application of restrictions on travel or trade between Mexico and the United States of America.

