The world is on the brink of a moral catastrophe, says the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus. He warned about this at a meeting of the Executive Committee. Twitter organizations.

“I’ll say it bluntly: the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral mistake – and the price of this mistake will be human lives and the very opportunity to live in the poorest countries of the world,” the glory of Gebreyesus cites the WHO account.

He pointed out that in the 49 richest countries, residents have already received more than 39 million doses of vaccine, while in one of the poorest countries, only 25 vaccinations have been made. Plans to provide people from different countries with equal access to vaccinations are under threat, he said.

At the end of December, the head of WHO warned that new tests await the world in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. He urged countries to share information to better manage the new SARS-CoV-2 mutations.