From the World Health Organization they left this Friday to leave a strong message of equality for rich countries in search of not vaccinating young people against the coronavirus and allocate those doses to the Covax system, created so that countries with fewer resources have access to vaccination.

“A handful of rich countries, which bought most of the vaccine supply, are now vaccinating lower risk groups. I understand that some want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge you to reconsider and instead donate vaccines to Covax, as in low- and lower-middle-income countries, the supply of vaccines has not been sufficient even to immunize health professionals, “said the organization’s CEO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The Covax program, which the WHO manages together with private funds, ran out of much of the vaccine supply it expected in the second quarter of the year, because countries like India, which manufactures most of the mechanism’s vaccines, decided to ban the vaccines. exports.

Currently, only 0.3 percent of vaccine supply goes to low-income countries, so the WHO leader insisted that global distribution remains highly uneven and warned that “drip vaccination is not an effective strategy” to share a virus like the one that causes Covid-19.

Tedros insisted that the global distribution of the vaccine remains very uneven. Photo: Reuters

In this sense, Tedros highlighted the situation in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Egypt where the cases of contagion and hospitalizations due to coronavirus are increasing and, in addition, only in the region of the Americas was it registered last week 40 percent of all deaths from this cause.

“Covid-19 has already cost more than 3.3 million lives and we are on our way to the second year of this pandemic is much more deadly than the first. Saving lives and livelihoods with a combination of public health and vaccination measures, not one or the other, is the only way out of the pandemic, “he emphasized.

Tedros’ statements come after countries such as the United States authorized the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for minors between the ages of 12 and 15, so it may begin to be administered to millions of adolescents through the same two doses as in the case of adults.

At a press conference, the Ethiopian expert further announced that he himself got vaccinated this week at the Geneva University Hospital.

“It was a bittersweet moment because the vaccine on the one hand is a triumph of science and global solidarity, but on the other my thoughts were with the health workers of the world who have fought against the pandemic for more than a year, since many of them are not yet vaccinated “, he concluded.

Maintain the chinstraps

The World Health Organization also warned this Friday that it is preferable keep mandatory masks despite having high vaccination rates.

Agency experts pointed out that the abandonment of mandatory masks in a country does not only depend on the level of vaccination against COVID-19 that it has reached, in response to the decision in the United States to allow those already vaccinated to stop using them.

“With high percentages of vaccination, there should be low levels of community infections, but hthere is a transition period while immunizations increase and transmission is reduced, “said the director of Health Emergencies of the WHO, Mike Ryan, at a press conference.

Although he did not directly criticize the measure in the US, the Irish expert stressed that “maintaining public security measures while vaccinating as much as possible puts countries in a better position to tell their citizens that they no longer have to wear a mask.”

“Each country must consider the two variables, health coverage and local incidence, when changing the measures,” summarized the WHO advisor for COVID-19, Bruce Aylward.

With information from agencies.

JPE