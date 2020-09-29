This technique is faster and less expensive than PCR screening, but a little less sensitive too. A first order must be placed this week.

The poorest countries will have access to 120 million antigenic Covid-19 tests – fast and inexpensive – in the next six months, have promised WHO and its partners (in English), Monday September 28. On condition, however, to find the funds. “We have an agreement, we have a start of funding and now we need the full amount to be able to buy these tests.”, said Managing Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a virtual press conference (in English).

For now, each test costs $ 5, but the WHO and its partners have stressed that the price should fall further as the companies that produce them – for now Abbott and SD Biosensor – ramp up. . These rapid antigenic tests “give results in approximately 15 to 30 minutes, rather than hours or even days, at a lower cost and with less sophisticated equipment”, recalled the boss of the WHO.

They “are not the panacea” because they are a little less precise than PCR tests, admitted Peter Sands, the director of the Global Fund, who added the Covid-19 to the struggles he is already waging against AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis, but “this will allow (…) to bridge the gigantic gap which separates rich countries from poor countries in terms of tests”, he stressed. The Global Fund has announced that it will put $ 50 million in the pot. The first order is due to be placed this week, added Peter Sands, stressing that 120 million tests would only be enough for two weeks.

The delay in testing, an essential tool to control the pandemic and avoid confinement for long weeks, is considerable. While rich countries perform an average of 292 tests per 100,000 population, low- and middle-income countries only perform 61 and low-income countries 14.

In France, last week, thea Haute Autorité de santé (HAS) has given the green light to cantigenic tests pto diagnose Covid-19 in people who have symptoms, with the hope of “unclog” Laboratories.