Javier Milei is the candidate for the Argentine presidency with a more heterogeneous profile of voters. His electoral base is young men, the first who began to follow him through social networks, but in recent months support for the ultra candidate has grown and extended to voters of all age groups and social classes. Among the voters of the far-right party La Libertad Avanza interviewed by EL PAÍS there are workers without formal employment who have been hit like no one else by inflation, small business owners who criticize the tax burden they must pay, professionals who telework to find clients abroad and parents and grandparents worried about the future of their children and grandchildren, growing insecurity and corruption. The favorite in the polls for Sunday’s presidential elections has voters in the capital and its extensive metropolitan area and also in the most remote provinces.

Facundo Sastre, student, 18 years old: “I like Milei because he is very honest and has plans for the future”

Facundo Sastre, with the stuffed animal of an anime character that alludes to a chainsaw. Tiago Ramirez Baquero

Facundo Sastre studies systems engineering at the National Technological University. He met Milei in high school, when she was studying at an economically oriented school, and began following him through social networks and talking about him to his family. “At first my dad didn’t really like the idea because of the way he spoke, but later they listened to him better and liked his ideas,” says Sastre. “I notice he is very honest, not like the others, and he has plans for the future, he gives clear examples of what he is going to do,” he continues. The proposal that this teenager from the ultra candidate’s program is most excited about has to do with education: “I love the education system. vouchers For the faculties, it seems very good to me.” According to Milei, this system contemplates that schools are subject to fees and that students can use the check they receive from the State “to go to whichever one they want, whether state-run or private.”

Augusto Montamat, merchant, 28 years old: ”To call yourself leftist should be embarrassing”

Augusto Montamat began his political career in youth groups of Together for Change in the province of Córdoba, in central Argentina. He had just left school and anti-Kirchnerist speeches pushed him a decade ago into the ranks of the alliance created by Mauricio Macri. Disenchanted with the Macrista administration between 2015 and 2019, he distanced himself from the formation but maintained contact with some people he met there, such as the far-right writer Agustín Laje, who was the one who introduced him to Milei. Since then, Montamat has supported the steps of that controversial economist that he saw for the first time in 2018. “I am right-wing and I work for that concept to be accepted,” says the man from Córdoba, “calling yourself left-wing should be a reason for shame.” . A merchant by profession, Montamat created a foundation during the pandemic to support community kitchens and assist poor children. This week he traveled 700 kilometers to be present at the closing of Milei’s campaign in Buenos Aires. If he had to define himself, he would say that he is an enemy of the State, a defender of “life from conception” and a follower of “Christian values.”

María del Carmen Moraga, unemployed, 48 years old, and her daughter, 14: “I want that if my daughter leaves the country it is only for enjoyment”

María del Carmen Moraga and her daughter at a rally called by Milei. Tiago Ramirez Baquero

María del Carmen Moraga decided to vote for Milei when her daughter told her that when she finished high school she was going to leave Argentina to try her luck abroad. “I think Milei represents an option for her to think better about it,” she says, “I want that if my daughter leaves the country it is only for enjoyment, to get to know other cultures.” This woman, now unemployed, is afraid of the similarity between the policies proposed by the ultra candidate and those of Carlos Menem (1989-1999), who came to power when she was a teenager. “I had a very bad time, it was the worst thing I had to experience. At the age of 14 I started working to bring food to my house and since there was no money, my employer could only pay me with food,” she remembers from that time. Still, she believes this time it will be different. She decided on the candidate of the far-right party after having given opportunities to others and feeling that they failed her. A resident of the western outskirts of Buenos Aires, Moraga believes that her main concern is insecurity. “In economic matters we are a country of pulling down and rising, until we float again. But due to insecurity, in one week I had two robberies,” she adds.

Gonzalo, computer programmer, 41 years old: “If my clients abroad pay me here I lose with the exchange rate”

Gonzalo, next to a La Libertad Avanza campaign bus. Tiago Ramirez Baquero

Gonzalo wants Milei to win so that there is a general tax reduction. He believes that this will boost an economy that has been stagnant for 12 years. “Look around, there are many businesses closed because they don’t report. You want to open a business and you have to pay the authorization, a lot of fees to the municipality, the province, salaries, advertising… You can’t do it like that,” says this computer programmer in Lomas de Zamora, 20 kilometers from Buenos Aires. Gonzalo also criticizes the obstacles that the State places for entrepreneurs like him. “I have clients abroad, but they deposit the dollars in an external account because if they pay me here they transfer it to pesos at the official value, which is 370 pesos, instead of the blue, which is close to a thousand. And that’s how we all are,” he laments. Gonzalo was active in Peronism in his youth, but today, when he looks back, he thinks that he did it “for a generational issue.” He now plays Milei with the group La Julio Argentino, created in 2021, after the founding of La Libertad Avanza.

Alicia, nurse, 66 years old: “I like Milei because she doesn’t come from politics”

Alicia and her grandson, also a mileist. Tiago Ramirez Baquero

Alicia, who prefers not to give her last name, was born in Uruguay 66 years ago, but became an Argentine citizen by choice: “I studied here, I worked here and I retired here.” She says that during her 35 years as a nurse in public hospitals she saw the progressive deterioration of public healthcare, the low appreciation of professionals, increasingly lower salaries and how the best “go to the private sector.” She regrets that in Argentina “everything is politicized” and she says that that is why, despite having nationality, she never went to vote. This October 22 will be her first time. “I always said I was apolitical and I never voted because I didn’t trust anyone, but now I like Milei’s proposal because she doesn’t come from politics,” she says. Alicia believes that many people are scared because she “talks and seems crazy,” but she defends that he is an economist with great experience. “At least he is someone who is not known, because of the known ones there are none who are worth it,” she emphasizes.

Ruth Vacca, merchant, 54 years old: “There is hope in the air, I have wanted to feel it for a long time”

Ruth Vacca, in Mendoza. Courtesy

Ruth Vacca grew up in an anti-Peronist family in the province of Medoza (west), but did not get involved in politics until last year, when she began attending meetings where the ideas of Javier Milei were discussed. The ultra candidate charmed her, she says. “There is hope in the air, he has wanted to feel it for a long time. He is going to be able to make the change and we are going to have to help him a lot,” says Vacca, who these days has distributed ballots and on Sunday he will help in the inspection of ballot boxes. Vacca summarizes with an example of hers what leads her to vote for Milei. “I live in the country and there is a little room [de atención sanitaria]: You can only get sick from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., which is when the nurse comes. It is a horror; “We are depending on the State and the State is mishandling money,” she explains. Where she votes, she says, Milei obtained 55% of the votes in the primary elections and hopes that the victory will be repeated this Sunday: “Here [Sergio Massa] no one wants it; [Patricia] Bullrich came and spent 10 minutes, the entire time speaking against Milei. People are tired”.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current events in the region.