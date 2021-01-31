A year after the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) have inspected this Sunday the notorious Huanan market, where wild animals were sold and it is suspected that the pandemic originated or from which it spread to the whole world. Although WHO specialists will not find anything in this huge fish market, which was closed on January 1 last year and has been disinfected and emptied, their visit is loaded with symbolism because Huanan remains the epicenter of the coronavirus until it is discovered. contrary. Their entry into the market, at whose doors they have peered to see the adjoining building, is also the photo that the planet has been waiting for since May, when China agreed to allow an international investigation on the ground.

After numerous delays and setbacks, the 14 WHO virologists, epidemiologists, doctors and veterinarians have now been working in Wuhan for three days after emerging from their mandatory two-week quarantine upon arrival in China on Thursday. In addition to the Huanan fish market, in the morning they visited the Baishazhou food market, which is the largest in the city. Some of the Huanan merchants moved there after its closure, with whom they apparently have spoken. In addition, in Baishazhou there is the control center of the cold chain in Wuhan, a stop that the Chinese authorities have insisted on to explain their theory of imported frozen products as the origin of the coronavirus.

So far, the most plausible hypothesis for scientists is that the coronavirus is naturally occurring. Similar 96.2 percent similar to another bat coronavirus found in 2012 in a cave in Yunnan, southwest China, it is suspected that it would have mutated in the Huanan market by passing to another intermediate species and, later, by being human. But 13 of the first 41 cases, and three of the initial four, were not related to the Huanan fish market, which has triggered all speculations, including several “conspiracy theories.”

During the Trump presidency, the United States denounced without evidence that the coronavirus came from China’s P4 “superlab”, one of the most sophisticated and with the most dangerous viruses in the world and that, precisely, is located on the outskirts of Wuhan. In addition, less than 300 meters from the Hunan Fish Market is the Wuhan Prevention and Control Center, where bats are also investigated. Created or escaped through a leak, the coronavirus, dubbed Sars-CoV-2, has become a bitter political dispute that has damaged China’s international image. In response, Beijing suggests that the coronavirus was in other parts of the world and first broke out in Wuhan, where it would have entered through frozen food from abroad.

That is what, a year later, the WHO mission will try to find out, which will last two weeks and takes place under the usual secrecy of the authoritarian Chinese regime. Although the authorities have not reported on the experts’ program, the international press follows them every day to see where they visit. Upon arrival, the same scenes of chaos are repeated as security tries to prevent journalists from taking pictures or asking questions of experts, who are limited to saying hello from the car. That is what happened this Sunday at the entrance to the Baishazhou market, where the guards have even opened their umbrellas so that journalists do not film. Dressed in a panda hat, the translator for the Japanese television NHK has even ended up on the floor when security agents tried to lower him from a concrete fence that he had climbed.

Embarrassing and totally unnecessary incidents that inflame suspicions about China and confirm its poor transparency. Just as chaotic, but with no umbrellas obscuring the vision or struggles beyond the usual shoves, has been the arrival at the Huanan market, where journalists have also tried to speak to the WHO team. But without success. Secluded in a luxury “resort” on the outskirts of Wuhan, experts have yet to make public statements since arriving in China and are “armored” on their journeys, rushing in and out of each site under a cloud of photographers and television cameras.

On Saturday, after visiting a propaganda exhibit on China’s fight against the coronavirus, they fell silent when asked questions by the BBC’s Stephen McDonell and this correspondent. Today they have limited themselves to raising their thumbs and pointing confusedly at the other building in Huanan, which they have not been able to enter, when McDonell has asked them if they were satisfied with the access to the information they are having. When one of the experts commented on something barely audible from the other side of the street, and we journalists crossed the street to the security fence, the delegation returned the experts to the fish market and closed the door. Its interior, totally naked, continues to keep the mystery of the coronavirus behind blue fences with bucolic Chinese landscapes that try to erase its unfortunate memory.